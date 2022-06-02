Marcus Smith– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Marcus Smith is a Scottish professional rugby union player. And here is everything you need to know about Marcus Smith, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Marcus Smith Facts 

Marcus Smith’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Smith has a net worth of $1.5million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Marcus Smith Career

Marcus Sebastian Smith is one of the most exciting English rugby union players who plays at fly-half for Premiership Rugby side Harlequins. Smith started playing rugby union at the age of seven for Centaurs RFC.

He moved to the United Kingdom at 13 and received a sports scholarship to attend Brighton College. Smith went on to represent Harlequins at the 2016 Premiership Rugby Sevens Series.

Marcus Smith: Johnny Sexton says opposite number 'has the world at his feet' ahead of England-Ireland showdown | Rugby Union News | Sky Sports
Marcus Smith is one of the rising names in Rugby World (Sky Sports)

On 2 September 2017, Smith made his professional debut wearing the number 10 jersey for the senior Harlequins side in the Premiership Rugby London double-header against London Irish. He went on to make 100 appearances for this team.

Marcus recently became the second-youngest player to score 500 Premiership points – aged just 21 years 207 days when they beat London Irish in September 2020. Only Jonny Wilkinson (21 years, 100 days) had achieved the feat at a younger age.

He played an instrumental role in Quins Premiership triumph in 2021. Not only did he pick up the league’s Golden Boot award for kicking 246 points across the season, but he scored eight tries, produced 15 try assists, made 20 clean breaks and beat 41 defenders.

Marcus Smith: England boss Eddie Jones hails Harlequins fly-half's development | Rugby Union News | Sky Sports
Marcus recently became the second-youngest player to score 500 Premiership points (Sky Sports)

Marcus was first called up to England at the age of 18 in 2017 and became one of the regulars. He played for an England XV against the Barbarians in 2019 but didn’t make his Test debut for another two years. However, in the 2022 Six Nations Championship, he was the highest point scorer.

Finn Russell was also called up to the British & Irish Lions 2021 squad as injury cover. Since becoming a professional, he has had kicking sessions with Wilkinson.

Marcus Smith Family and Personal Life

Marcus was born on 14 February 1999 in Marina, Philippines, to British father Jeremy and Filipina mother, Suzanne. He is the oldest of three brothers. The family lived in the Philippines for seven years before moving to Singapore and then to England, settling in Brighton when Smith was 13.

Marcus Smith's rise to England No 10: Harlequins fly-half's journey to become Eddie Jones' Six Nations playmaker | Rugby Union News | Sky Sports
Marcus with his Family (Sky Sports)

There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. However, he is a fan of the football club Brighton & Hove Albion and Sussex County Cricket Club. He has almost 200K followers on Instagram.

Marcus Smith’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Marcus Smith has been dating model Beth Dollongs for over a year now. Both are pretty young and are far from their marriage. However, it is not known how they met.

Marcus Smith
Marcus with his stunning Girlfriend Beth Dolling (Instagram)

Dolling is a model and has appeared in several online fashion campaigns for PrettyLittleThing. She also sings pretty well and has an Instagram account dedicated to her. She has modelled for several big companies. Dolling is signed to M Model Management and has over 25000 followers on Instagram. She is a very supportive partner and has been spotted in the stands cheering for Smith.

Beth Dolling
Beth Dolling is a professional model and singer (Instagram)

FAQs about Marcus Smith 

What is Marcus Smith’s net worth?
Marcus Smith has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million.
How old is Marcus Smith?
Marcus is 23 years old
Which club did Marcus make his debut in?
Marcus made his debut for Harlequins.
Who is Marcus married to?
Marcus is not married 
Does Marcus have any children?
No

Written by SUDIP TALUKDER

