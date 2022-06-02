Jack Conan– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Jack Conan is an Irish professional rugby union player. Everything you need to know about Jack Conan, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Jack Conan Facts

Birth Place Bray, Ireland Father’s Name Edward Conan Mother’s Name Ann Conan Star Sign Leo Net Worth (2022) $ 1.5 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 29 Date of Birth 29 July 1992



School St Gerard’s School Nationality Irish Girlfriend Ali Cunningham Children No children Social Media Instagram

Jack Conan’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Conan has a net worth of $1.5million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Jack Conan Career

Jack is an Irish rugby union player who plays for Leinster and Ireland. He is known for his tireless work rate. At the relatively late age of 13, Conan first played Rugby, taking the game up when at St Gerard’s School.

Jack Conan plays for Leinster Club (Sky Sports)

He made his Leinster debut against Cardiff Blues back in the 2013-14 season, scoring a try on debut in a 34-22 win. Conan became the man of the match for his performance against Ulster on January 3 2015.

Two years later, on January 13 2017, Conan scored a hat-trick in the 57-3 win against Montpellier in the European Rugby Champions Cup at the RDS. He received his 100th Leinster cap in a Pro14 victory over Dragons on February 19 2021.

Conan was one of the two uncapped players in the Ireland Rugby squad for the 2015 Six Nations Championships. He went on to debut for Ireland in a victory against Scotland at Lansdowne Road. However, he remained out of international Rugby for 18 months due to various injuries.

Jack is a Six Nations Championship winner (Rugby Pass)

Jack was named in the squad for the 201 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa. He is a Grand Slam and Triple Crown winner. Jack was also a Six Nations Championship winner in 2018.

Jack Conan Family and Personal Life

Jack was born on July 29 1992, in Bray. Rugby runs in his bloodline as his father, Edward, who worked as a builder, played school rugby at Belvedere College. His mother, Ann, also played Basketball in her younger days. Jack’s older brother Robert played Gaelic football for Kilmacanogue.

There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. Jack owes his career to his mother, who always encouraged her to follow their dreams.

Jack Conan’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Jack has been in a relationship for a long time with his girlfriend, Ali Cunningham. They have been together since 2018. However, they are not married yet and don’t have any children.

Ali Cunningham is known for being the girlfriend of Jack Conan (Instagram)

Ali is a very private person, so not much information is disclosed about her. However, she has done an exceptional job of supporting her boyfriend. She has attended most of his matches and wishes him luck, which has become a superstition for Jack.

Ali Cunningham is a true supporter for Jack (Instagram)

FAQs about Jack Conan

What is Jack Conan’s net worth? Jack has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million. How old is Jack Conan? Jack is 29 years old Which club did Jack make his debut in? Jack made his debut for Cardiff Blues. Who is Jack married to? Jack is not married Does Jack have any children? No

