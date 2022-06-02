Hamish Watson – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Hamish Watson is an English professional rugby union player. Everything you need to know about Hamish Watson, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Hamish Watson Facts

Birth Place Manchester, England Father’s Name

NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Virgo Net Worth (2022) $ 3-5 million Salary (2022) $ 8,00,000 Age 30 Date of Birth 15 October 1991



School Oakham School Nationality English Wife Lucy Children 1 child Social Media Instagram

Hamish Watson’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Hamish has a net worth of $3-5 million with a salary of around $800,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Hamish Watson Career

Hamish is an English rugby union player who played for Edinburgh Rugby and the Scotland national rugby team. His rugby days started from his schooling days when he won the English schoolboy’s national U13 trophy. He played for Leicester Tigers Academy until the age of 18.

Hamish is one of the legends of the Scottish Rugby team (Central Fife Times)

Before moving to Scotland to take up a central contract with the national sevens squad in 2011, Watson was a part of the Leicester Tigers Academy. While playing for Scotland Sevens, he was approached by Edinburgh’s Elite Development Programme. As a result, he signed his first senior deal with the club in 2014. He went on to make his 100th appearance for the club.

Even though he was born and raised in England, Watson was eligible to represent Scotland because his grandfather was born in Glasgow. Watson made his Test debut off the bench in the 2015 Six Nations during Scotland’s home defeat by Italy and won a second cap against the same opposition that summer.

Hamish Watson has made 100 appearances for Edinburgh Rugby (The Times)

However, he was out of the squad due to injuries and couldn’t contribute much and even got out of Rugby World Cup 2019. But he came back strongly and won the Player of the Championship in the 2021 Six Nations Championship. Again, Watson managed to break a Scottish record. He beat ten defenders – the most by any Scottish player in a Six Nations game – and earned himself the official Man of the Match award.

Watson was also selected for the British & Irish Lions 2021 tour to South Africa. Again, he performed well on time.

Hamish Watson Family and Personal Life

Hamish was born on 15 October 1991 in Manchester, England. However, nothing much is known about his parents. He has disclosed significantly less about them and maintains a very low-key life.

There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. Watson has gained two nicknames from fans: “The Mish”, a shortening of his given name, and “Pinball”, about his unique running style, which sees him bounce off several players over a short distance. In addition, Watson has set up a headwear company called Rex Club.

Hamish Watson’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Hamish and Lucy met as teenagers, and after years of dating and staying together, they got married in 2019. The couple has a daughter named Honor.

Hamish Watson with his lovely wife Lucy during their wedding (The Sun)

Lucy is thought to be an interior designer. Still, other than that, not much is known about her as she maintains a private life. However, she has been a constant support for her husband.

FAQs about Hamish Watson

What is Hamish Watson’s net worth? Hamish Watson has a net worth of approximately $3-5 million. How old is Hamish Watson? Hamish is 30 years old Which club did Hamish make his debut in? Hamish made his debut for Edinburgh Rugby. Who is Hamish Watson married to? Hamish is married to Lucy Does Hamish have any children? Yes, Hamish has a daughter.

