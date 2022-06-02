Khloe Busayo is a famous reality TV star and she is known to be the girlfriend of Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite coming from a humble background, Khloe has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned TV star and an Instagram model. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession.

We will also get to know many interesting facts about her love life as she is dating Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho. Since joining Leicester in 2017, Kelechi Iheanacho has become a lethal weapon for the Foxes frontline.

Having scored a significant amount of goals in recent campaigns, he has attracted the eyes of several Premier League fans. But, many don’t have any idea about his love life. Later on, in this article, we are going to learn about the beautiful girlfriend of Kelechi Iheanacho.

Khloe Busayo Facts & Wiki

Birthday October 29, 1993 Place of Birth Lagos, Southwest Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Residency Nigeria Partner Kelechi Iheanacho Job Model, Instagram star, TV personality and entrepreneur Instagram @kokobykhloe Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Khloe Busayo Childhood and Family

Khloe was born on October 29, 1993, in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, making her nationality Nigerian. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.

She is the first daughter in a family of six. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Kelechi Iheanacho.

Khloe Busayo Education

Khloe went to the Uppermost Nursery for Primary School. Later she attended Lagos State Model College – Meiran for secondary education and finished her journey at Tai Solarin University from where she graduated with a degree in accounting.

Khloe Busayo career

Khloe started as a model and initially worked with local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers and agencies including Paul Ukonu, Sunmisola, Spotlight, Abu Salami and Rob Media. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands. She went on to feature as a model for video vixen.

Khloe was interested in the TV industry growing up. After finishing her accounting studies she decided to take a shot at her dream job. Khloé was chosen as one of the housemates in Big Brother Naija’s 2018 season, and she went on to become Head of House.

She and her partner K-Brule were unexpectedly evicted from the Big Brother House in the early stages of the show, but she and fellow contestant Anto Lecky were voted back on by the audience, making them the first contestants in the history of the Big Brother Naija reality show competition to be recalled to the Big Brother house after being evicted. She went on to place among the competition’s top ten finalists.

Khloe appeared in the famous reality TV show Big Brother Naija. (Credit: Instagram)

Khloé started her clothes and fashion firm, KokobyKhloe, in 2016, and has now expanded the brand to include a cosmetics and skin-care line, gaining her notoriety as an entrepreneur.

Khloe’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. She also does brand promotion through her channel.

Khloe Busayo Net Worth

Khloe hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs, TV shows and business endeavours. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data.

Khloe Busayo and Kelechi Iheanacho relationship

We are not pretty sure how Kelechi Iheanacho and his girlfriend met in the beginning. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.

Kelechi Iheanacho is rumoured to be dating Khloe Busayo. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had so much in common. The couple built a strong bond quickly and remained inseparable for a period of time. They have kept their relationship private and don’t share any updates online.

Khloe Busayo and Kelechi Iheanacho Children

The duo doesn’t have any children together. The duo didn’t get much deep into their relationship. They were young at that time and remained pretty busy in their jobs which made it impossible to even think of welcoming a child.

Khloe Busayo Social media

Khloe has earned a significant fan following on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her strong fashion sense has managed to keep the audience interested.

Khloe has an extensive reach on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Khloe Busayo

