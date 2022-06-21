Regina Lafolla – Jose Gimenez Wife, her Family and more 

Regina Lafolla is famous for being the wife of Liverpool star Jose Gimenez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Regina Lafolla is the stunning Uruguayan woman who has become the life partner and biggest supporter of Jose Gimenez. The beautiful lady loves making public appearances with her partner. However, she hasn’t shared much about her journey and childhood.

But, don’t worry, we have gathered all the data out there about Regina and have given it here in this article. So follow along in order to learn everything there is to know about the gorgeous wife of Jose Gimenez. Since joining Atletico Madrid in 2013, Gimenez has not only become a superstar for his team but also for the whole La Liga.

The Uruguayan defender helped the Madrid-based team win 2 Spanish League titles and remains one of their most important players. In this article, we are not going to talk more about his career as we believe you are more interested in his love life. So, without further ado let’s get started!

Regina Lafolla Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 18 Place of Birth Toledo, Uruguay Nationality Uruguayan Residency Spain Partner Jose Gimenez Job N.A Instagram @regi_iafolla Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother Marisa Castillo (mother) Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Regina Lafolla Childhood and Family

Regina first saw the light of earth on May 18, from a small town called Toledo, Uruguay. Her parents worked very hard to put food on the table. The hard times in her early life made Regina the woman we know today. Her mother’s name is Marisa Castillo.

Regina was born in Toledo, Uruguay. (Credit: Getty Images)

Even though she has maintained a great relationship with her parents, she hasn’t shared much about them on public platforms. She has a sibling named Carmelita. Despite all the barriers, Regina was a motivated child who wanted to achieve something big in life from the early days. We are on the lookout for more details about her family; hence stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Jose Gimenez.

Regina Lafolla Education

Regina finished her primary and secondary education in her hometown. She was a hardworking and determined student. Despite having fewer opportunities than others, she always gave 100% in her studies. We don’t know whether she went to college to pursue further education. She moved in with Gimenez at a young age; we believe she might have skipped higher education to concentrate more on her family.

Regina Lafolla Career

Regina hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Her Instagram activity suggests that she mostly stays at home and takes care of her child. After the birth of her child, she has become more responsible. Regina’s main motive is to give their children a childhood that they never enjoyed. She also managed the household chores.

Regina is the biggest supporter of Gimenez. (Credit: Oh My Football)

Gimenez is a high-performing athlete who spends most time in training. Thus, Regina is the one who makes sure everything stays tidy and clean at home. She is a fierce supporter of her husband and often visits the stadium to cheer for him. On off-days, the duo goes shopping, on casual walks and on dates.

Regina Lafolla Net Worth

Regina hasn’t shared any details about her earnings; thus, we don’t know her net worth. We are looking for more information. But, as Regina usually stays at home, we believe she isn’t working in any professional sector.

Being a housewife is not an easy task, but she doesn’t get paid to do the work. She does it because she is responsible and loves her role. However, as Gimenez’s career took off, the Uruguayan defender has been making a lot of money- as top footballers tend to do. He is the one that finances the family’s needs and wants. Maybe Regina gets a significant amount from her husband for spending.

Regina Lafolla and Jose Gimenez relationship

Jose Gimenez and his wife, Regina, are teenage sweethearts. We don’t know how they met or whether they are from the same locality. But our information suggests that the Uruguayan defender had a crush on Regina from the beginning, so she made a move.

The Uruguayan beauty was impressed by Gimenez’s characteristics and etiquette, so she started going on dates with him. After knowing him better and understanding his career goals, Regina was convinced that her partner could achieve incredible feats. Since then, he has supported Gimenez and has become his friend, family and life partner.

Jose Gimenez and his wife, Regina at their wedding ceremony. (Credit: Sheily Hussman)

As Regina is the person Gimenez trusts the most, she could significantly impact the Uruguayan forward’s career decisions. The duo doesn’t shy away from cameras, as they often post images together on Instagram. Their relationship took a new turn after the birth of their child.

Regina Lafolla and Jose Gimenez Children

Regina and Jose are the proud parents of two beautiful children. They have two sons together. Lautaro, the couple’s first child, was born on December 13, 2014, and Luciano, the couple’s second son, was born on January 31, 2018.

Jose Gimenez with his wife and children. (Credit: thefannews.com)

Regina Lafolla Social media

Regina became hugely popular after her relationship with Gimenez came into the public eye. She has gathered a considerable fan base on Instagram. As we said earlier, the Uruguayan beauty enjoys being in the spotlight and has managed it pretty well since becoming famous. She mostly posts pictures with her partner and sons on her page.

FAQs about Regina Lafolla

When did Regina Lafolla and Jose Gimenez get married? They got married in a private wedding ceremony. What is Regina Lafolla doing now? Her current role is under review. How old is Regina Lafolla? Her age is unknown. Nationality of Regina Lafolla? She is Uruguayan. What is Regina Lafolla’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.