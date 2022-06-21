Chloe Bailey – Memphis Depay Ex Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Chloe Bailey is an American singer and actor and she used to be the girlfriend of Barcelona forward Memphis Depay. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Chloe had a beautiful voice from childhood. After understanding her true potential, she went to many music competitions and excelled. She had to work very hard for what she has achieved in her life, but fortunately, everything turned out pretty well for the American-born lady who has become a massive star.

Today, we are going to reveal many interesting facts about her, so follow along to learn more about the former girlfriend of Memphis Depay. After a failed Manchester United spell, Memphis Depay moved to Lyon in 2017 and it helped him rejuvenate his career.

The Dutch forward was signed by Barcelona in 2021 and since then he has remained one of the crucial assets of Xavi’s team. Along with professional growth, Depay is very active in his love life. He used to date American singer Chloe Bailey in 2020. But their relationship didn’t stay long.

Chloe Bailey Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 1, 1998 Place of Birth Mableton, Georgia, U.S. Nationality American Residency America Ex-Partner Memphis Depay Job Singer, Songwriter and Actor Instagram @chloebailey Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Chloe Bailey Childhood and Family

Chloe was born on July 1, 1998, in Mableton, Georgia, U.S. Even though she has become a star singer, she hasn’t shared much about her family or childhood. We believe the beautiful lady doesn’t want to attract excessive attention to her family.

Chloe Bailey at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards (Credit: POPSUGAR)

Our information suggests her parents supported her in pursuing her dream. Getting the love and support from her family made her motivated and determined, which eventually helped her to cross the barriers. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more information about her childhood.

Chloe Bailey Education

Chloe completed her education in America. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what kind of student she was. But we believe she preferred singing lessons rather than studies from childhood. We think she might have skipped college education and entered the music industry very young.

Chloe Bailey career

Chloe is a famous American singer. The Georgia-born star started singing at a very young age. We don’t know whether her family motivated her to pick the habit, but she was very passionate about music and art from childhood. Later she participated in many competitions and excelled which made her more confident.

Chloe is an American pop singer. (Credit: celebritynetworth.com)

Some of her famous works are ‘Do It’, ‘Have Mercy’, ‘Herself’. She also earned a Grammy nomination and gained a significant fan following through her singing works.

Chloe’s acting career got a boost from her work in the film Holiday (2006). Her spectacular performance was a success in attracting fans. Later on, she worked on several film projects and participated in music videos.

Chloe Bailey Net Worth

Chloe’s net worth is under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her earnings, we couldn’t calculate her complete worth. However, considering she leads a luxurious lifestyle, she might earn a significant amount every month.

Her singing career is the primary source of her income, but she also has massive fame on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. We are looking for more information about her earnings. So stay tuned.

Chloe Bailey with Memphis Depay. (Credit: hiphollywood.com)

Chloe Bailey and Memphis Depay relationship

Memphis Depay started dating Chole in 2020. The American beauty was intrigued by the footballer’s charm and wanted to take things forward. The duo became excessively interested in the profession of each other.

Even though they chose different careers, their passion and living style was very similar. Hence, they made the perfect match. After going on dates, they realized that they have similar interests. They dated until July 2021 before breaking up.

Chloe Bailey and Memphis Depay Children

The couple didn’t welcome any children during the time of their relationship. Their bond remained immature and lasted for only a few months which might not be enough to provide them the confidence to welcome a child.

Chloe Bailey Social media

Chole already had a considerable follower base before meeting with Depay. However, when their relationship became public, she received a follower boost on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her own in alluring attires. She also has a Twitter account and a YouTube channel.

Chloe Bailey is famous on social media. (Credit: essence.com)

FAQs about Chloe Bailey

When did Chloe Bailey and Memphis Depay get married? They got separated in 2021. What is Chloe Bailey doing now? She is a singer. How old is Chloe Bailey? She is 23 years old. Nationality of Chloe Bailey? She is American. What is Chloe Bailey’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

