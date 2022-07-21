Daniela Zapata – Cucho Hernandez Ex-Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Daniela Zapata is famous for being the Ex-Girlfriend of Colombian striker Cucho Hernandez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Danielais the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well after becoming the Girlfriend of MLS star Cucho Hernandez. Despite being pretty young, the Colombian beauty has already gathered a strong fan base through her social media reach. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article.

Cucho Hernández, also known as Juan Camilo Hernández Suárez, is a professional football player who plays for the Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer. He spent a notable amount of time at the Premier League team Watford. Hernandez is a promising player in the football world. Hernandez’s personal life has been a source of stress as he has been separated from his girlfriend. So, let’s find out what really happened?

Daniela Zapata Facts & Wiki

Birthday February 3, 1998 Place of Birth Colombia Nationality Colombian Residency Colombia Partner Cucho Hernandez Job Instagram star and a model Instagram @danielazapataz Height 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Daniela ZapataChildhood and Family

Daniela was born on February 3, 1998, in a wealthy Colombian family. Her nationality is Colombian, and she is currently staying in Colombia. As her parents are wealthy, she was brought up as a queen. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet. However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. So, we will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning Ex-Girlfriend of Cucho Hernandez.

Daniela was born into a wealthy Colombian family. (Credit: Instagram)

Daniela Zapata Education

Daniela hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.

Daniela Zapata Career

Daniela is a social media star. She currently has an extensive follower base on Instagram. However, she had to do a lot of hard work behind the scenes to earn stardom. She did hours of workouts in the gym to maintain her body. Currently, she influences her audience to take up healthy habits. Furthermore, her fashion sense was an instant attraction to the fans.

Daniela is pretty young, but we believe she is determined to pursue a career in the modelling industry. She already has a massive fanbase in her CV. If she takes it to the next level, she could become the next big thing.

Daniela is a social media star. (Credit: Instagram)

Daniela Zapata Net Worth

Daniela doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is doing brand promotions through her social channels at the moment.

Daniela Zapata and Cucho Hernandez Relationship

Cucho Hernandez met with his Ex-Girlfriend in early 2016. We currently don’t know how they met and whether it was love at first sight. However, we believe the duo got along well after their first meeting. After exchanging phone numbers, they were involved in late-night talks.

They started dating that year in a secretive fashion. The peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention made them comfortable. After just a few months of dating, they were madly in love. However, they only made it public in 2020.

Cucho Hernandez and his ex-girlfriend Daniela Zapata were together in between 2016-2019. (Credit: Instagram)

Daniela Zapata and Cucho Hernandez Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. Considering they are currently on break, there is no possibility of a child.

Daniela ZapataSocial media

Daniela has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The Colombian beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks. We couldn’t find many images of Cucho Hernandez on her channel. Our guess is the couple wants to forget about each other.

Daniela constantly uploads attractive pictures on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Daniela Zapata

When did Daniela Zapata and Cucho Hernandez get married? They are separated. What is Daniela Zapata doing now? She is an Instagram star and a model. How old is Daniela Zapata? She is 24 years old. Nationality of Daniela Zapata? She is Colombian. What is Daniela Zapata’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.