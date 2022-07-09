Isabel Collado – Ander Herrera Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Isabel Collado is famous for being the girlfriend of Spanish forward Ander Herrera. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Isabel Collado is a pretty secretive person. She doesn’t share much on public platforms about herself. You can check her photos on Instagram, but her day-to-day lifestyle is quite unexplored. Her relationship with Herrera isn’t a mystery at all as the duo regularly makes public appearances.

In this article, you are going to find everything there is to know about the stunning Spanish beauty. So, without further ado, let’s learn about the stunning girlfriend of Ander Herrera. Ander Herrera has been one of the most well-known midfielders around the globe. During his time with Manchester United, the Spaniard assisted the Red Devils in winning numerous significant titles.

Additionally, Herrera contributed to Paris Saint-2019–20 Germain’s Ligue 1 championship victory. However, we are not here to discuss his career accomplishments. Today, you will discover more about Ander Herrera’s Girlfriend, so let’s get started.

Isabel Collado Facts & Wiki

Birthday October 1, 1990 Place of Birth Zaragoza, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency France Partner Ander Herrera Job Housewife Instagram @isabelcollado Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Isabel Collado Childhood and Family

Isabel was born on October 1, 1990. The Spanish beauty is pretty secretive regarding her private information. She doesn’t want the media to spoil her day-to-day activities. Instead, she enjoys a happy and peaceful life without the intervention of excessive public interest.

Isabel was born in Spain. (Credit: Instagram)

That’s why gathering information about her family and childhood has become difficult for us. The details of her parents are still under review. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe she had a comfortable childhood as her parents fulfilled all her needs and wants.

We are on the lookout for further details about her family. We will update the article if we find new information. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Ander Herrera.

Isabel Collado Education

Isabel hasn’t shared much about her education journey. But as she spent most of her childhood in Spain, we believe she went to a local high school close to her hometown. Whether she completed her graduation is a total mystery to us.

Isabel Collado career

Isabel’s current role is under review. We couldn’t find anything from her social media handles. She also hasn’t talked much about the topic in public appearances. Well, we believe she is a full-time housewife. The couple recently welcomed a child and the Spanish beauty spends most of her time with her newborn at home. She also manages household chores.

Isabel while riding her bike. (Credit: Instagram)

Looking from the outside, it may sound easy, but it gets frustrating sometimes. Herrera spends most of his time at training or matches. Even when he returns home, he gets exhausted. That’s why Isabel doesn’t get enough free time. Still, she enjoys her role and has proven to be a great mother.

Isabel Collado Net Worth

Isabel hasn’t shared any details about her earnings. As she doesn’t get paid to be a housewife, she doesn’t have a significant income source. However, her husband, Herrera, earns a lot from his professional contract. Only his earnings are enough to care for the family’s needs and wants. Isabel often travels to exotic places and spends a lot of money, so we believe she gets a handsome amount from her husband.

Isabel Collado and Ander Herrera relationship

Ander Herrera met his girlfriend in 2013. The Spanish forward wasn’t the star we know today. Despite his stardom, Isabel was attracted to the forward for his characteristics and personality. The duo started going out on dates and felt comfortable around each other.

Ander Herrera met his girlfriend in 2013. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite career pressure, Herrera’s love story was advancing at a fast pace. They were sunken in love in only a few months. The couple made their bond public when Herrera moved to England. After they figured they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together, the duo decided to make their relationship official.

The pair have remained inseparable since then. They are not rushing the decision to get married as they have huge trust in each other.

Isabel Collado and Ander Herrera Children

Herrera is a really fortunate person. He has a gorgeous partner, and together they are parents to two adorable kids. The couple’s first child was born on July 20, 2016, thanks to Isabel Collado. Her name is Daniela Herrera. On October 10, 2019, the family welcomed Carla Herrera, their second daughter, three years later.

Ander Herrera with his girlfriend and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Isabel Collado Social media

Isabel is not excessively obsessed with Social media. But, she sometimes posts adorable pictures of herself and her child and husband. She has gained huge popularity on her Instagram page. Her Instagram activities suggest that she likes to spend quality time with her family. Her feed is full of images of exotic places, signifying she likes to travel a lot.

FAQs about Isabel Collado

When did Isabel Collado and Ander Herrera get married? They are yet to get married. What is Isabel Collado doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Isabel Collado? She is 32 years old. Nationality of Isabel Collado? She is Spanish. What is Isabel Collado’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.