Duane Vermeulen– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Duane Vermeulen is a South African professional rugby union player. And here is everything you need to know about Duane Vermeulen, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Duane Vermeulen Facts

Duane Vermeulen’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Vermeulen has a net worth of $ 1.5 million with a salary of around $800,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Duane Vermeulen Career

Johannes “Duane” Vermeulen is a South African professional rugby union player who plays for Ulster Rugby in the United Rugby Championship. He began his career in Free State, playing for the Free State Cheetahs in the Currie Cup and Cheetahs in the Super 14.

Duane Vermeulen is a World Cup winner with South Africa (Rugby World)

He started his career under Rassie Erasmus early in his career. He was playing for the Cheetahs against the Blues at Eden Park when a massive collision sent his teeth through his upper lip. Erasmus was going to replace him after receiving stitches, but Vermeulen asked to play on.

Vermeulen won the Currie Cup in 2007 with the Free State and in 2012 with Western Province. On 16 September 2021, it was announced that Vermeulen would join Irish province Ulster in the United Rugby Championship for the 2021-2022 season.

Vermeulen represented South Africa at the second level of International Rugby, appearing for the Emerging Springboks. He made his 50th Test Appearance during RWC 2019 in the opening game against New Zealand.

The No 8 was nominated for the 2014 World Player of the Year award after only two years of international Rugby, losing out to All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick. He has played club rugby in France, Japan, and South Africa. Between 2015 and 2018, he played for Toulon; from 2018 to 2020, he was with Kubota Spears.

Duane Vermeulen led the Bulls to the Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup titles (SuperSport)

In the 2020-21 season, he led the Bulls to the Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup titles and was subsequently named SA Rugby Player of the Year. In the 2019 World Cup final, Vermeulen made the most carries of any South African forward, the most metres of any forward and won two turnovers. He played a vital role in the World Cup final.

Duane Vermeulen Family and Personal Life

Vermeulen was born in Nelspruit, now known as Mbombela, on 3 July 1986. He has a height of 1.93 meters and weighs about 18st 13 lb. He hails from Hoerskool Nelspurit. Unfortunately, there is not much information about his parents or signings.

There is no information about his academic career. However, he loves playing video games and swimming during his free time. In addition, Duane used to take culinary lessons and has some good skills in the kitchen.

Duane Vermeulen’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Vermeulen got married to his long-term partner Ezel Vermeulen in 2010. The couple got hitched in an intimate wedding with close friends and family. They have two sons named Arnu and Zian.

Duane Vermeulen with his wife Ezel and their two kids (Pinterest)

Ezel maintains a private life, and not much information is disclosed about her. However, she supports her husband and is often seen supporting her at the stadium.

FAQs about Duane Vermeulen

What is Duane Vermeulen’s net worth? Duane Vermeulen has a net worth of approximately $ 1.5 million. How old is Duane Vermeulen? Duane is 29 years old Which club did Duane Vermeulen make his debut in? Duane made his debut for Cheetahs Who is Duane Vermeulen married to? Duane Vermeulen is married to Ezel Does Duane have any children? Yes, two sons

