Katrin Kerkhofs – Dries Mertens Wife, her Family and more 

Katrin Kerkhofs is famous for being the wife of Belgian forward Dries Mertens. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Katrin has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned television presenter. Well, Katrin and Mertens have been dating for a long time. You can say fate brought them together. In this article, we are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship and how it’s progressing.

As the Belgian made a name for himself as one of the top forwards in Serie A, Dries Mertens has been a crucial component of Napoli’s squad. His talents have enabled the Italian team to produce outstanding outcomes in crucial games. However, we believe you’re here to learn more about his stunning wife. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Katrin Kerkhofs Facts & Wiki

Birthday September 12, 1988 Place of Birth Leuven, Belgium Nationality Belgian Residency Italy Partner Dries Mertens Job Television presenter Instagram @katkerkhofs Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Katrin Kerkhofs Childhood and Family

Katrin was born on September 12, 1988, in Leuven, Belgium; hence, she is Belgian. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent her whole life there. However, she has maintained strict secrecy when it comes to her private information.

Katrin was born in Belgium. (Credit: Instagram)

Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the anime of her parents and their occupation; we are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education.

We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Dries Mertens.

Katrin Kerkhofs Education

Katrin went to a local high school in her hometown. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. After graduation, she concentrated on her career. Even though she hasn’t shared her major yet, we believe she studied journalism and communication at college.

Katrin Kerkhofs career

As a TV host, Katrin has made appearances on shows including Devilish Women, which features the wives of illustrious football players, and De Slimste Mens ter Wereld. Since its launch in February 2019, Control Pedro has featured Katrin as its host. Katrin Kerkhofs, however, has also appeared on Dancing With The Stars. She came in second place to James Cooke.

Katrin also has amazing dancing skills. (Credit: Instagram)

Katrin Kerkhofs Net Worth

Katrin has a significant net worth, mainly representing her successful TV career earnings. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.

Katrin Kerkhofs and Dries Mertens relationship

Dries Mertens is in a long-term relationship with his wife, Katrin Kerkhofs as they have been together since 2012. They successfully kept their relationship out of the public eye in the initial few years. Still, Katrin being a TV host and Mertens being a professional player, it was only a matter of time before their relationship got public.

On June 27, 2015, the pair exchanged vows in a lovely ceremony that was only attended by friends and family, or the couple’s closest friends and family.

Dries Mertens is in a long-term relationship with his wife. (Credit: Instagram)

Katrin Kerkhofs and Dries Mertens Children

The duo have welcomed a child recently. However, they haven’t shared the name and gender of the newborn. They might feel free to share their child’s identity after some point.

Dries Mertens with his wife and child. (Credit: Instagram)

Katrin Kerkhofs Social media

Katrin is active on Instagram and has a large follower base. She mostly posts pictures of her own and sometimes with her husband and daughter. Occasionally she posts snaps from her photoshoots. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to.

FAQs about Katrin Kerkhofs

When did Katrin Kerkhofs and Dries Mertens get married? They got married in 2015. What is Katrin Kerkhofs doing now? She is a TV presenter. How old is Katrin Kerkhofs? She is 34 years old. Nationality of Katrin Kerkhofs? She is Belgian. What is Katrin Kerkhofs’ net worth? Her net worth is unknown.