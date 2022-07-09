Malcolm Marx– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Malcolm Marx is a South African professional rugby union player. And here is everything you need to know about Malcolm Marx, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Malcolm Marx Facts

Birth Place Germiston, South Africa Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Cancer Net Worth (2022) $ 3 million Salary (2022) $ 7,00,000 Age 27 Date of Birth 13 July 1994



School King Edward VII School Nationality English Wife Kirsten Grant Children Not Yet Social Media Instagram

Malcolm Marx’s Net Worth and Salary

Malcolm Marx Career

Malcolm Justin Marx is a South African professional rugby union player for the South African National team and also for the Kubota Spears. He plays as a hooker.

Malcolm Marx is a former Super Rugby Player of the Year

Marx started his career with the Golden Lions at several youth tournaments. He was included in a South Africa Academy side in 2011. After several good performances, he was included in the South Africa U-20 squad.

He made his senior debut for the Golden Lions in the 2014 Vodacom Cup with a victory over the Leopards. After a stellar 2017 for the Lions, Marx picked up several awards, including Super Rugby Player of the Year, Supporters Player of the Year, Players Player of the Year and Most Valued Player of the Year.

Marx made his international debut for the Springboks against New Zealand in Christchurch in September 2016. South Africa lost 41-13, with Marx coming off the bench for captain Adriaan Strauss after 40 minutes.

After a series of outstanding performances for the Lins, he became a regular starter for South Africa. In 2017 he was named man of the match for his performance in the first of three tests against France. Marx performed at a world-class level throughout most of the competition and played in every test round.

Malcolm Marx led South Africa to a 2019 Rugby World Cup win

Malcolm took his international career to new heights on October 7 2017, with his performance against New Zealand becoming much-talked-about and publicised, arguably his best individual performance to date. As a result, he was a part of the South African squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, which won the tournament against England.

Malcolm Marx’s Family and Personal Life

Malcolm was born on July 13 1994, in Germiston, South Africa. There is little information about his parents or subling as they maintain a private life.

He attended King Edward VII School in Johannesburg alongside former Lions team-mates Cyle Brink, who has played in the Premiership for Leicester, and Dylan Smith, who spent time at Stade Francais. Bryan Habana and former South African cricket captain Graeme Smith were also educated there.

Malcolm Marx’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Malcolm married his long-time partner Kirsten. They have been together since they were teenagers. The couple got hitched on December 11, 2021, in South Africa. They don’t have any kids yet.

Malcolm Marx married his long-time partner Kirsten

Kirsten is a doctor professional but also manages her home. She has tremendously supported Malcolm and has often been seen in stadiums cheering her husband.

FAQs about Malcolm Marx

What is Malcolm Marx’s net worth? Malcolm Marx has a net worth of approximately $3 million. How old is Malcolm Marx? Malcolm is 27 years old Which club did Malcolm make his debut in? Malcolm made his debut for Golden Lions. Who is Malcolm married to? Malcolm is married to Kirsten Grant Does Malcolm have any children? No

