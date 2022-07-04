Thais Valentim – Allan Marques Loureiro Wife, her Family and more 

Thais Valentim is famous for being the wife of Brazilian midfielder Allan Marques Loureiro. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Thais has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. She has been loyal to Allan Marques Loureiro for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the Brazilian beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances.

That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably have all the answers to your questions. Allan Marques Loureiro is a Brazilian defensive midfielder who plays for Premier League team Everton. He has become a crucial part of the Toffees team in recent seasons.

Having given some top-notch performances, he seems to have cemented his spot. It seems his career is on the rise, but we are not going to waste much time talking about his career as we believe you are here to learn more about his stunning wife. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Thais Valentim Facts & Wiki

Birthday October 25, 1990 Place of Birth Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency England Partner Allan Marques Loureiro Job N.A Instagram @thaisvmarques Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Thais Valentim Childhood and Family

Thais was born on October 25, 1990, in Brazil, making her of Brazilian nationality. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. She was searching for the love of her life, and when she found Loureiro and formed a family, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with her loved ones.

Thais was born in Brazil. (Credit: Instagram)

That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and their jobs. Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Thais’ characteristics.

Thais Valentim Education

Thais went to a local high school in Brazil. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.

Thais Valentim career

Thais hasn’t revealed anything about her current role. She keeps her Instagram profile neat with only family photos, so we had no luck finding information there either. However, the information we have strongly suggests that she is a full-time housewife.

She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging out with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times.

Thais has been the biggest supporter of her husband. (Credit: Instagram)

But the rewards are equally more significant. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old. Thais is also an excellent wife.

She has supported Loureiro in every move. The Brazilian footballer dealt with many failures during his playing career, and Thais ensured that he retained a better mood when he got home.

Thais Valentim Net Worth

Thais’ net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total worth. However, if she is a full-time housewife, she might have significantly less worth. But that doesn’t indicate her lifestyle. Thais’ husband, Loureiro, accumulates a considerable amount of money from his professional contract. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.

Allan Marques Loureiro and Thais are childhood love birds. (Credit: Instagram)

Thais Valentim and Allan Marques Loureiro relationship

Allan Marques Loureiro and Thais are childhood love birds as they grew up in the same locality. Even though they first connected in the bond of friendship, it wasn’t pretty difficult for them to understand the affection between them.

The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting. As they started meeting more and more, they realised that they were madly in love. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot on November 21, 2009, at a grand wedding ceremony.

Thais Valentim and Allan Marques Loureiro Children

Allan and Thais have become the proud parents of three children. Miguel, their first son, was born to Thais Valentim on October 5, 2011. Their second child, a daughter named Manuela, was born on October 31, 2016. In January 2020, Matteo, the happy couple’s third child, was born.

Allan Marques Loureiro with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Thais Valentim Social media

Thais have earned massive popularity on Instagram. Apart from being a mother, she is also working hard in the gym to build an aesthetically beautiful body. She mostly shares pictures of her own while in training. She also posts photos with her children and boyfriend.

FAQs about Thais Valentim

When did Thais Valentim and Allan Marques Loureiro get married? They got married in 2009. What is Thais Valentim doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Thais Valentim? She is 32 years old. Nationality of Thais Valentim? She is Brazilian. What is Thais Valentim’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.