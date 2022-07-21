Raquel Jacob – Jose Sa Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Raquel Jacob is famous for being the girlfriend of Portuguese goalkeeper Jose Sa. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Raquel has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned model and Instagram star. She is not the kind of woman who likes the excessive spotlight. That’s why despite being the girlfriend of a famous footballer, fans don’t hear much about the Portuguese beauty in the media. You are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship in this article. So without further ado, let’s get started!

Jose Sa is currently at Wolves. Before joining the Wanderers to replace Rui Patricio, Jose Sa enjoyed several successful years with Olympiacos. The 2021/22 season for Jose and Wolverhampton got off to a great start, and the supporters were overjoyed to have him join the team. The Wolves supporters will now see Jose’s gorgeous fiancée more frequently at Molineux Stadium as She travelled with him to the United Kingdom.

Raquel Jacob Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 27, 1990 Place of Birth Matosinhos, Portugal Nationality Portuguese Residency Wolverhampton Partner Jose Sa Job Model and Instagram star Instagram @raqueljacoboficial Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Raquel Jacob Childhood and Family

Raquel was born on June 27, 1990, in Portugal; hence, she is Portuguese. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent the majority of her life in front of lenses. However, she has maintained strict secrecy when it comes to her private information.

Raquel was born in Portugal. (Credit: Instagram)

We currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupation; we are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information.

Raquel Jacob Education

Raquel went to a local high in her hometown. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. After graduation, she decided to pursue a career in modelling as she was passionate about it since her youth.

Raquel Jacob Career

Raquel started modelling as a hobby. But soon, she found out that she was pretty good in front of the camera, so she took a shot in the modelling world. The Portuguese beauty is currently an ambassador for several clothing and jewellery brands in Portugal and Spain.

She has a beautiful face with an alluring body, which raises the stature of the product she endorses. Being the girlfriend of a famous Real Madrid star, she has greater reach which helps her get lucrative deals. She made multiple television appearances including in shows like I Love It, A Paixo do Operário and Mysteria e o Feitiço da Aldeia.

Raquel is also an Instagram star. The Portuguese beauty’s amazing content has earned significant reactions on Instagram where she mostly shares images of herself and her beautiful child. Her incredible fashion sense coupled with her fabulous body creates Instagram-worthy images which instantly attract the eyes of the viewers.

Raquel is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Raquel Jacob Net Worth

Raquel has a significant net worth, mainly representing her successful modelling earnings. As we don’t know whether she is monetizing her account, we can’t really say if she is earning money from social media reach. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.

Raquel Jacob and Jose Sa Relationship

Jose Sa met his girlfriend in 2016. The duo started dating soon after their first meeting as they were very impressed by each other’s charm. One year later, Raquel moved in with Jose. They successfully kept their relationship out of the public eye for the initial few years as they wanted to avoid excessive attention from the media.

Jose Sa met his girlfriend in 2016. (Credit: Instagram)

Still, Raquel being a model and Jose being a professional player, it was only a matter of time before their relationship became public. After the birth of their child, they have become more responsible and committed to the relationship.

Raquel Jacob and Jose Sa Children

The couple announced their first child’s impending arrival not long after they started dating. Raquel and Jose welcomed their daughter Maria Leonor into the world in 2018.

Raquel with her daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

Raquel Jacob Social media

Raquel is active on Instagram and has a large follower base. She mostly posts pictures of her own and sometimes with her child. Occasionally she posts snaps from her photoshoots. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to.

FAQs about Raquel Jacob

When did Raquel Jacob and Jose Sa get married? They are yet to get married. What is Raquel Jacob doing now? She is a model and Instagram star. How old is Raquel Jacob? She is 32 years old. Nationality of Raquel Jacob? She is Portuguese. What is Raquel Jacob’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.