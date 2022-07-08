Bruna Loureiro – David Luiz Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Bruna Loureiro is famous for being the Girlfriend of Brazilian defender David Luiz. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a humble background Bruna has achieved incredible feats in the modelling industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has formed a beautiful relationship with Brazilian star David Luiz over the years. The duo currently resides in Brazil and both have pretty vibrant lives.

Whether for his abilities on the field or his hairstyle, David Luiz has been one of the most recognisable defenders in the world. He recently moved to Brazil to play for Flamengo after concluding a successful career in Europe. To find out who he spends his free time with, we chose to probe more closely into his personal life.

Bruna Loureiro Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 17, 1993 Place of Birth Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency Brazil Partner David Luiz Job Model Instagram @brunaaaloureiro Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Bruna Loureiro Childhood and Family

Bruna’s date of birth is December 17, 1993. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.

Bruna was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Credit: Instagram)

We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning Girlfriend of David Luiz.

Bruna Loureiro Education

Bruna went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. So, she moved to Europe and eventually became a successful model.

Bruna Loureiro Career

Bruna is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands. Bruna started shooting for advertising agencies when she was pretty young and eventually climbed the ladder to reach the top.

Bruna is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Bruna Loureiro Net Worth

Bruna’s net worth is currently unknown, but we believe the Brazilian-born accumulates a significant amount mostly from her successful modelling career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is in today.

Bruna Loureiro and David Luiz relationship

Bruna Loureiro and David Luiz have been together for a considerable amount of time. The pair first got together in 2016, not long after David Luiz ended his six-year relationship with Sara Madeira. The Brazilian was just starting out as a regular at that time but was already a promising name.

Bruna was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. She stood by her husband and supported him in every step of his career. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time.

Bruna Loureiro and David Luiz have been together since 2016. (Credit: Instagram)

They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. David Luiz proposed to Loureiro in 2019 after deciding it was time to move forward in their relationship. With the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.

Bruna Loureiro and David Luiz Children

The duo welcomed their first child, a beautiful son recently. At first, it was pretty overwhelming for them, but the couple is doing an excellent job raising the children.

Bruna Loureiro and David Luiz have welcomed their first child recently. (Credit: Instagram)

Bruna Loureiro Social media

Bruna is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she has a strong fashion sense. Her followers show incredible support whenever she uploads an image on social platforms.

FAQs about Bruna Loureiro

When did Bruna Loureiro and David Luiz get married? The duo is yet to get married. What is Bruna Loureiro doing now? She is a professional model. How old is Bruna Loureiro? She is 29 years old. Nationality of Bruna Loureiro? She has Brazilian nationality. What is Bruna Loureiro’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.