Fanni Gecsek – Dominik Szoboszlai Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Despite coming from a humble background, Fanni has already advanced in her professional path. Even though she started as a Tennis player, eventually she figured out that might not be what she wanted. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star.

Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Fanni and RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. Szoboszlai is a professional football player who presently plays for both the Hungary national team and RB Leipzig. Dominik is one of the best young players in Europe, and several top-tier teams want to sign him.

After being acquired by Leipzig for €20 million in January 2021, he rose to the status of the most expensive footballer in Hungary. Dominik has made great strides, and it is exciting to watch him play.

Fanni Gecsek Facts & Wiki

Birthday August 27, 2001 Place of Birth Hungary Nationality Hungarian Residency Hungary Husband Dominik Szoboszlai Job Former Tennis player, Model and Instagram star Instagram @fannigecsek Height 5 ft 7 in (1.74 m) Weight 55 kg – 60 kg (121 lbs – 132 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Fanni Gecsek Childhood and Family

Fanni was born on August 27, 2001, in Hungary, making her nationality Hungarian. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.

Fanni was born in Hungary. (Credit: Instagram)

Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Dominik Szoboszlai.

Fanni Gecsek Education

Fanni went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The Hungarian beauty later pursued a career in Tennis after finishing her studies.

Fanni Gecsek Career

Fanni is a former tennis player. She began playing tennis when she was young. Fanni Gecsek took part in the ITF World Tennis Tour multiple times. She has a total of one win and thirteen losses during the course of her career. In order to devote more time to her modelling career, Fanni made the decision to end her professional tennis career in 2019. She continues to enjoy playing tennis as a hobby.

Fanni is now a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands, including several clothing and jewellery brands.

Fanni is a former tennis player. (Credit: Instagram)

Fanni’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.

Fanni Gecsek Net Worth

Fanni hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs.

She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Fanni’s boyfriend, Dominik Szoboszlai, earns a significant income from his Leipzig contract.

Fanni Gecsek and Dominik Szoboszlai Relationship

Dominik Szoboszlai met with his girlfriend in 2020. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.

Dominik Szoboszlai met with his girlfriend in 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable since then. Even though they haven’t tied the knot yet, they are not in a hurry to get married.

Fanni Gecsek and Dominik Szoboszlai Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any children yet. They are pretty young and mostly remain immersed in their respective professional fields. Hence, welcoming a child at this might not be a good idea for them. They have enough time to make such a decision but it would take a lot of courage and commitment from them.

Fanni Gecsek Social Media

Fanni has earned a significant fan following on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Being a beach lover, she sometimes shares photos of her tennis attire.

Fanni sometimes shares old photos from her Tennis days on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Fanni Gecsek

When did Fanni Gecsek and Dominik Szoboszlai get married? They are yet to get married. What is Fanni Gecsek doing now? She is a former tennis player, model and an Instagram star. How old is Fanni Gecsek? She is 21 years old. Nationality of Fanni Gecsek? She is Hungarian. What is Fanni Gecsek’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.