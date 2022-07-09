Melissa Chovet – Layvin Kurzawa Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Melissa Chovet is famous for being the girlfriend of French full-back Layvin Kurzawa. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite many barriers in her life, Melissa has achieved an enormous amount of success in her professional and personal life. She has the support of a caring family that has helped her to be the person she is today. She is very famous on social media and makes a lot of public appearances and enjoys attention and stardom.

Famous French left-back Layvin Kurzawa currently plays for PSG. He has demonstrated his amazing talent by winning numerous trophies with PSG. Even though Kurzawa is often quite modest about his personal life, he was unable to keep his stunning girlfriend a secret for too long. Without further ado let’s get started!

Melissa Chovet Facts & Wiki

Birthday September 4, 1994 Place of Birth France Nationality French Residency Paris, France Boyfriend Layvin Kurzawa Job Model and Entrepreneur Instagram @melissacvt_ Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Melissa Chovet Childhood and Family

Melissa Chovet was born on September 4, 1994, to a French family. Her father and mother did an excellent job raising the child. They educated her with good ethics and values that moulded her personality.

Melissa Chovet was born in France. (Credit: Instagram)

The capacity to manage pressure at such a young age is truly incredible, and her family is the reason for that type of behaviour. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. The family is very close and often goes to dinner together. Follow along to learn about the career and day-to-day life of the stunning girlfriend of Layvin Kurzawa.

Melissa Chovet Education

Melissa went to a local high school. She was an enthusiastic student and enjoyed the process of studying. Later on, her technique to maintain higher concentration helped her excel in her entrepreneurial journey. Whether the Beautiful French lady went to college is a complete mystery to us.

Melissa Chovet career

Melissa started her career as a model and rose to fame rapidly due to her alluring stature. She has a wonderful figure and coupled with her beautiful face it creates a magnificent picture that attracts people. She has worked with several brands and promoted a lot of high-profile products.

Melissa started her career as a model. (Credit: Instagram)

Melissa was passionate about building something on her own and she decided to give it a shot when she moved in with Layvin Kurzawa. The French beauty was determined to launch a product that would solve a crucial problem for her customers and would help make the world a better place. She became successful in her endeavour after launching her business which caters to the need of a vibrant and diverse customer range.

Melissa Chovet Net Worth

Melissa has a significant net worth which mostly represents her earnings from businesses. She is very different from the typical WAG regarding bank balances. She mainly invests her money into the business. She also has the support of her husband who earns a lot from his professional contract with PSG. Their added income is so huge that it ensures a luxurious lifestyle for them.

Melissa Chovet and Layvin Kurzawa relationship

Layvin Kurzawa met his girlfriend in 2016. From the very beginning, they knew they had a connection. After some time, they found themselves deeply in love. Their relationship has grown stronger over the years. Melissa followed her man to Paris and remained inseparable to date.

Layvin Kurzawa met his girlfriend in 2016. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair makes a lot of public appearances and seems to be a happy couple. The duo hasn’t tied the knot yet, but considering the pace at which their relationship is growing, they could get married pretty soon.

Melissa Chovet and Layvin Kurzawa Children

One kid -a beautiful daughter- was born to Melissa Chovet and Layvin Kurzawa. Kendjaia Kurzawa, the daughter of Layvin Kurzawa, was born in September 2018 to Melissa Chovet. However, the couple only recently made their second pregnancy known through Instagram.

Melissa with her daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

Melissa Chovet Social media

Melissa is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She sometimes promotes her brand through her social media channel. Mostly she posts adorable pictures of herself and with her husband and children.

FAQs about Melissa Chovet

When did Melissa Chovet and Layvin Kurzawa get married? They are yet to get married What is Melissa Chovet doing now? She is a model and entrepreneur. How old is Melissa Chovet? She is 28 years old. Nationality of Melissa Chovet? She is French. What is Melissa Chovet’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.