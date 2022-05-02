Burnley Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Burnley are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. Here we bring you all Burnley’s latest player wages and weekly salaries.

The Clarets are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League and one of the most valuable teams in the Premier League. They are one of the highest paying football teams in the Premier League, and a number of its players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Burnley F.C.

Current Burnley Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Burnley F.C are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. It was one of the first clubs to become professional and is one of the smallest to have an English first-tier champion. They have been champions of England twice and have won the FA-Cup once. They are one of only five sides to have won all four professional divisions of English Football.

Burnley Player Wages 2022 (Peak Px)

The club was founded on 18 May 1882 by members of the rugby team Burnley Rovers. The side won their first silverware in 1883. In 1897 the club was incorporated as a limited company. Since then, it has been run by local businessmen and supporters. In December 2020, Velocity Sports Partners (VSP), the sports investment arm of American management firm ALK Capital, acquired an 84% stake in Burnley for £170 million. The club has a value worth £142 million (approx).

Burnley’s highest-paid player

Ben Mee is the highest-paid player for Burnley, with a yearly salary of £37,96,000 and a weekly wage of £ 73,000. Mee has been a star defender for Burnley over the years. He started his career at Manchester City.

On 14 July 2011, Mee joined Burnley on a season-long loan. He made his debut against Warford. In August 2018, he signed a new three-year deal with Burnley.

Burnley Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Ashley Barnes F 32 2023 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 Wasserman Josh Brownhill M 26 2024 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 – Jack Cork M 32 2022 £ 19,76,000 £ 38,000 Wasserman Nick Pope GK 30 2023 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 ICM Stellar Sports Ashley Westwood M 32 2023 £ 16,12,000 £ 31,000 Wasserman Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson F 31 2023 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 ICM Stellar Sports Matthew Lowton D 32 2023 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 – Charlie Taylor D 28 2024 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 InterLex Sport Kevin Long D 31 2023 £ 12,00,000 £ 23,077 – Mathias Jensen M 26 2023 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 – Bailey Peacock-Farrell GK 25 2024 £ 5,00,000 £ 9,615 Wasserman Will Norris GK 28 2023 £ 3,00,000 £ 5,769 World in Motion Dwight McNeil M 22 2024 £ 2,60,000 £ 5,000 Unique Sports Group Nathan Collins D 21 2025 £ 3,06,800 £ 5,900 – Maxwell Cornet D 25 2026 £ 22,88,000 £ 44,000 Unique Sports Group Wayne Hennessey GK 35 2023 £ 10,92,000 £ 21,000 ICM Stellar Sports Ben Mee D 32 2022 £ 37,96,000 £ 73,000 Stonemountain Management Connor Roberts D 26 2025 £ 7,28,000 £ 14,000 Omni-Sports Wout Weghorst F 29 2025 £ 30,16,000 £ 58,000 One II Agency

Burnley loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Bailey Peacock-Farrell GK 25 2024 £ 5,00,000 £ 9,615 Wasserman Lukas Jensen GK 23 2022 – – KHM Football

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Burnley

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Burnley’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Burnley?

As of 2022, Ben Mee is the highest-paid player at Burnley with a weekly wage of £ 73,000.

2. What is the total team value of Burnley?

The total team value of Burnley is around £142 million (approx).

3. How much does Burnley spend on total annual wages?

Burnley are spending close to £56 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Burnley in their history?

George Beel is the all-time top goalscorer with 188 goals.

George Beel is the all-time top goalscorer for Burnley (England Football Online)

5. How much does Sean Dyche earn in a year?

Sean Dyche has a £3.5 million a year contract at Burnley.

