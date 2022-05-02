Newcastle United Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Newcastle United are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Newcastle United.
The Magpies are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League and one of the most valuable teams in the world. They are one of the highest paying football teams in the Premier League, and a number of its players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries, and Newcastle United contract details.
Current Newcastle United Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Newcastle United are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. The club has never dropped below English football’s second tier since joining the Football League in 1893. The club has won four League titles, six FA Cups and the FA Community Shield. They have the ninth highest trophies won by an English Club.
The club was founded in 1892 by the merger of Newcastle East End and New Castle West End. New Castle was owned by Mike Ashley from 2007 until 2021. On October 7, 2021, the club was bought for £300 million by a consortium led by the Saudi Arabian government’s sovereign wealth fund. The purchase made Newcastle the wealthiest club in the world. They have an estimated revenue generation of €160 million.
Newcastle United’s highest-paid player
Joelinton Cassio is the highest-paid player for Newcastle United, with a yearly salary of £ 45,00,000 and a weekly wage of £86,538. The Brazilian International plays as a forward for Newcastle United.
On July 23 2019, Joelinton joined Newcastle United on a six-year deal for a reported club-record fee of £40 million. He made his debut on August 11 against Arsenal and scored his first goal for the club against Tottenham Hotspur.
Newcastle United Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Joelinton Cassio
|F
|25
|2025
|£ 45,00,000
|£ 86,538
|ROGON
|Jonjo Shelvey
|M
|30
|2023
|£ 36,40,000
|£ 70,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Emil Krafth
|D
|27
|2023
|£ 30,00,000
|£ 57,692
|Global Soccer Management
|Callum Wilson
|F
|30
|2024
|£ 24,00,000
|£ 46,154
|Unique Sports Group
|Matt Ritchie
|D
|32
|2023
|£ 23,40,000
|£ 45,000
|–
|Miguel Almiron
|M
|28
|2024
|£ 22,01,000
|£ 42,327
|–
|Ryan Fraser
|F
|28
|2025
|£ 21,73,600
|£ 41,800
|Wasserman
|Jeff Hendrick
|M
|30
|2024
|£ 21,00,000
|£ 40,385
|Fortitude Sports Mngt Irl
|Dwight Gayle
|F
|32
|2024
|£ 20,80,000
|£ 40,000
|Unique Sports Group
|Jamaal Lascelles
|D
|28
|2024
|£ 20,80,000
|£ 40,000
|Unique Sports Group
|Jamal Lewis
|D
|24
|2025
|£ 20,00,000
|£ 38,462
|PLG
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|F
|25
|2026
|£ 20,00,000
|£ 38,462
|Martin Dubravka
|GK
|33
|2025
|£ 19,76,000
|£ 38,000
|SPOCS Global Sports
|Ciaran Clark
|D
|32
|2023
|£ 18,20,000
|£ 35,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Javier Manquillo
|D
|27
|2024
|£ 18,20,000
|£ 35,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Karl Darlow
|GK
|31
|2025
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|Unique Sports Group
|Jacob Murphy
|M
|27
|2027
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|New Era Global Sports
|Isaac Hayden
|M
|27
|2026
|£ 11,44,000
|£ 22,000
|Unique Sports Group
|Mark Gillespie
|GK
|30
|2023
|£ 6,00,000
|£ 11,538
|Clover Sports
|Elliot Anderson
|M
|19
|2024
|£ 1,19,600
|£ 2,300
|Quantum Sport
|Dan Burn
|D
|29
|2024
|£ 10,40,000
|£ 20,000
|–
|Bruno Guimarães
|M
|24
|2026
|£ 23,92,000
|£ 46,000
|Bertolucci Sports
|Dan Langley
|GK
|21
|2023
|£ 47,840
|£ 920
|CAA Base Ltd
|Kieran Trippier
|D
|31
|2024
|£ 40,04,000
|£ 77,000
|CAA Base Ltd
|Joe Willock
|M
|22
|2027
|£ 41,60,000
|£ 80,000
|–
|Chris Wood
|F
|30
|2024
|–
|–
|CAA Base Ltd
|Freddie Woodman
|GK
|25
|2023
|£ 1,56,000
|£ 3,000
|–
Newcastle United loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Elliot Anderson
|M
|19
|2024
|£ 1,19,600
|£ 2,300
|Quantum Sport
|Freddie Woodman
|GK
|25
|2023
|£ 1,56,000
|£ 3,000
|–
|Jeff Hendrick
|Central Midfield
|30
|2024
|£ 26,00,000
|£ 50,000
|Fortitude Sports Mngt Irl
|Matty Longstaff
|Central Midfield
|22
|2023
|–
|–
|–
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Newcastle United
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Newcastle United’s main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at Newcastle United?
As of 2022, Joelinton Cassio is the highest-paid player at Newcastle United with a weekly wage of £86,538.
2. What is the total team value of Newcastle United?
The total team value of New Castle United is around €160 million.
3. How much do Newcastle United spend on total annual wages?
Newcastle United are spending close to £65 million every single season on player wages.
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Newcastle United in their history?
Jackie Milburn is the all-time top goalscorer with 150 goals.
5. How much does Eddie Howe earn in a year?
Eddie Howe has a £3 million a year contract at Newcastle United.
Read More:
- Arsenal Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents
- Top 5 Manchester City fan chants
- Top 5 Leeds United fan chants