Newcastle United Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Newcastle United are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Newcastle United.

The Magpies are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League and one of the most valuable teams in the world. They are one of the highest paying football teams in the Premier League, and a number of its players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries, and Newcastle United contract details.

Current Newcastle United Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Newcastle United are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. The club has never dropped below English football’s second tier since joining the Football League in 1893. The club has won four League titles, six FA Cups and the FA Community Shield. They have the ninth highest trophies won by an English Club.

The club was founded in 1892 by the merger of Newcastle East End and New Castle West End. New Castle was owned by Mike Ashley from 2007 until 2021. On October 7, 2021, the club was bought for £300 million by a consortium led by the Saudi Arabian government’s sovereign wealth fund. The purchase made Newcastle the wealthiest club in the world. They have an estimated revenue generation of €160 million.

Newcastle United’s highest-paid player

Joelinton Cassio is the highest-paid player for Newcastle United, with a yearly salary of £ 45,00,000 and a weekly wage of £86,538. The Brazilian International plays as a forward for Newcastle United.

On July 23 2019, Joelinton joined Newcastle United on a six-year deal for a reported club-record fee of £40 million. He made his debut on August 11 against Arsenal and scored his first goal for the club against Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Joelinton Cassio F 25 2025 £ 45,00,000 £ 86,538 ROGON Jonjo Shelvey M 30 2023 £ 36,40,000 £ 70,000 ICM Stellar Sports Emil Krafth D 27 2023 £ 30,00,000 £ 57,692 Global Soccer Management Callum Wilson F 30 2024 £ 24,00,000 £ 46,154 Unique Sports Group Matt Ritchie D 32 2023 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 – Miguel Almiron M 28 2024 £ 22,01,000 £ 42,327 – Ryan Fraser F 28 2025 £ 21,73,600 £ 41,800 Wasserman Jeff Hendrick M 30 2024 £ 21,00,000 £ 40,385 Fortitude Sports Mngt Irl Dwight Gayle F 32 2024 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 Unique Sports Group Jamaal Lascelles D 28 2024 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 Unique Sports Group Jamal Lewis D 24 2025 £ 20,00,000 £ 38,462 PLG Allan Saint-Maximin F 25 2026 £ 20,00,000 £ 38,462

Martin Dubravka GK 33 2025 £ 19,76,000 £ 38,000 SPOCS Global Sports Ciaran Clark D 32 2023 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 ICM Stellar Sports Javier Manquillo D 27 2024 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 ICM Stellar Sports Karl Darlow GK 31 2025 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 Unique Sports Group Jacob Murphy M 27 2027 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 New Era Global Sports Isaac Hayden M 27 2026 £ 11,44,000 £ 22,000 Unique Sports Group Mark Gillespie GK 30 2023 £ 6,00,000 £ 11,538 Clover Sports Elliot Anderson M 19 2024 £ 1,19,600 £ 2,300 Quantum Sport Dan Burn D 29 2024 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 – Bruno Guimarães M 24 2026 £ 23,92,000 £ 46,000 Bertolucci Sports Dan Langley GK 21 2023 £ 47,840 £ 920 CAA Base Ltd Kieran Trippier D 31 2024 £ 40,04,000 £ 77,000 CAA Base Ltd Joe Willock M 22 2027 £ 41,60,000 £ 80,000 – Chris Wood F 30 2024 – – CAA Base Ltd Freddie Woodman GK 25 2023 £ 1,56,000 £ 3,000 –

Newcastle United loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Elliot Anderson M 19 2024 £ 1,19,600 £ 2,300 Quantum Sport Freddie Woodman GK 25 2023 £ 1,56,000 £ 3,000 – Jeff Hendrick Central Midfield 30 2024 £ 26,00,000 £ 50,000 Fortitude Sports Mngt Irl Matty Longstaff Central Midfield 22 2023 – – –

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Newcastle United

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Newcastle United’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Newcastle United?

As of 2022, Joelinton Cassio is the highest-paid player at Newcastle United with a weekly wage of £86,538.

2. What is the total team value of Newcastle United?

The total team value of New Castle United is around €160 million.

3. How much do Newcastle United spend on total annual wages?

Newcastle United are spending close to £65 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Newcastle United in their history?

Jackie Milburn is the all-time top goalscorer with 150 goals.

Jackie Milburn is the all-time top goalscorer for Newcastle United

5. How much does Eddie Howe earn in a year?

Eddie Howe has a £3 million a year contract at Newcastle United.

