Aston Villa Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Aston Villa are one of the oldest clubs in the world. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Aston Villa.

The Lions are one of the veteran clubs globally and are in the top 20 most valuable teams in the world. Moreover, they are one of the highest paying football teams in the Premier League, and a number of its players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Aston Villa.

Current Aston Villa Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Aston Villa are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. They are one of the five English clubs to have won the European Cup in 1981-82. In addition, they have won the Football League First Division seven times, The FA Cup seven times, and the league cup five times. Since its inception, the club has been ranked 5th in the all-time English top-flight table.

Aston Villa Player Wages 2022 (Peakpx)

The club was founded in 1874 by the Villa Cross Wesleyan Chapel members in Handsworth, which is now a part of Birmingham. The four founders of Aston Villa were Jack Hughes, Frederick Matthews, Walter Price and William Scattergood. They were also one of the founding members of the Football League in 1888. On 20 July 2018, it was announced that the NSW group, an Egyptian company owned by the Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and the American billionaire Wes Edens, were to invest in the football club. They purchased a controlling 55% stake in the club, and Sawiris took over the role of club chairman. They have one of the highest estimated revenue of €207.3 million in the footballing world.

Aston Villa’s highest-paid player

Danny Ings is the highest-paid player for Aston Villa with a yearly salary of £ 6,240,000 and a weekly wage of £120,000. He started his career at Southampton FC and then joined Burnley, with whom he won the 2013-14 Championship Player of the Year.

Danny Ings is the highest-paid player for Leicester City (Premier League)

Ings signed a three-year contract with Aston Villa on 4 August 2021 for an undisclosed fee which was later reported to be £25 million. He scored a goal on his debut for Aston Villa against Watford.

Aston Villa Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Danny Ings F 29 2024 £ 62,40,000 £ 1,20,000 Soccertalents Tyrone Mings D 29 2024 £ 41,60,000 £ 80,000 Wasserman Bertrand Traoré F 26 2024 £ 40,56,000 £ 78,000 Relatives Emiliano Buendía F 25 2027 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 Twenty Two S.A. Ollie Watkins F 26 2025 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 Two Touch Agency Matty Cash D 24 2027 £ 33,80,000 £ 65,000 Simply Sport Management Ltd Morgan Sanson M 27 2025 £ 24,96,000 £ 48,000 Pini Zahavi Keinan Davis F 24 2024 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 CAA Base Ltd Frederic Guilbert D 27 2023 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 Wonder Sports Wesley Moraes F 25 2024 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 Intergol B.V. Matt Targett D 26 2025 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 Straight Ace Sports Douglas Luiz M 23 2023 £ 17,09,396 £ 32,873 Sports Invest UK ltd Marvelous Nakamba M 28 2024 £ 16,90,000 £ 32,500 ICM Stellar Sports Anwar El Ghazi M 26 2023 £ 16,10,000 £ 30,962 Gestifute John McGinn M 27 2025 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 – Lovre Kalinic GK 32 2023 £ 8,17,000 £ 15,712 Pharos Sport Agency Ezri Konsa D 24 2026 £ 4,16,000 £ 8,000 ICM Stellar Sports Jed Steer GK 29 2023 £ 4,16,000 £ 8,000 ICM Stellar Sports Jacob Ramsey M 20 2027 £ 3,90,000 £ 7,500 Unique Sports Group Leon Bailey F 24 2025 – – Phoenix Sports Management Calum Chambers D 27 2025 – – Relatives Carney Chukwuemeka M 18 2023 – – – Kortney Hause D 26 2025 – – PowerHause SG Emiliano Martinez GK 29 2026 – – Twenty Two S.A. Jaden Philogene-Bidace M 20 2024 – – Reflax Premium Sports LDA

Aston Villa loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Keinan Davis F 24 2024 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 CAA Base Ltd Frederic Guilbert D 27 2023 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 Wonder Sports Wesley Moraes F 25 2024 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 Intergol B.V. Matt Targett D 26 2025 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 Straight Ace Sports Anwar El Ghazi M 26 2023 £ 16,10,000 £ 30,962 Gestifute Lovre Kalinic GK 32 2023 £ 8,17,000 £ 15,712 Pharos Sport Agency Jed Steer GK 29 2023 £ 4,16,000 £ 8,000 ICM Stellar Sports Jaden Philogene-Bidace M 20 2024 – – Reflax Premium Sports LDA Trezeguet Left Winger 27 2023 – – CAA Base Ltd Conor Hourihane Central Midfield 31 2022 – – – Cameron Archer Centre-Forward 20 2025 – – Unique Sports Group

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Aston Villa

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Aston Villa’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Aston Villa?

As of 2022, Danny Ings is the highest-paid player at Aston Villa with a weekly wage of £120,000.

2. What is the total team value of Aston Villa?

The total team value of Aston Villa is around €207.3 million.

3. How much do Aston Villa spend on total annual wages?

Aston Villa are spending close to £62 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Aston Villa in their history?

Pongo Waring is the all-time top goalscorer with 151 goals.

Pongo Waring is the all-time top goalscorer for Aston Villa (Birmingham mail)

5. How much does Dean Smith earn in a year?

Dean Smith has a £6.24 million a year contract at Aston Villa.

Read More: