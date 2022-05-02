Aston Villa Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Aston Villa are one of the oldest clubs in the world. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Aston Villa.

The Lions are one of the veteran clubs globally and are in the top 20 most valuable teams in the world. Moreover, they are one of the highest paying football teams in the Premier League, and a number of its players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player’s wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Aston Villa.

Current Aston Villa Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Aston Villa are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. They are one of the five English clubs to have won the European Cup in 1981-82. In addition, they have won the Football League First Division seven times, The FA Cup seven times, and the league cup five times. Since its inception, the club has been ranked 5th in the all-time English top-flight table.

Aston Villa Player Wages
Aston Villa Player Wages 2022 (Peakpx)

The club was founded in 1874 by the Villa Cross Wesleyan Chapel members in Handsworth, which is now a part of Birmingham. The four founders of Aston Villa were Jack Hughes, Frederick Matthews, Walter Price and William Scattergood. They were also one of the founding members of the Football League in 1888. On 20 July 2018, it was announced that the NSW group, an Egyptian company owned by the Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and the American billionaire Wes Edens, were to invest in the football club. They purchased a controlling 55% stake in the club, and Sawiris took over the role of club chairman. They have one of the highest estimated revenue of €207.3 million in the footballing world.

Aston Villa’s highest-paid player 

Danny Ings is the highest-paid player for Aston Villa with a yearly salary of £ 6,240,000 and a weekly wage of £120,000. He started his career at Southampton FC and then joined Burnley, with whom he won the 2013-14 Championship Player of the Year. 

Can Ings add Everton to his hit-list at a fourth club?
Danny Ings is the highest-paid player for Leicester City (Premier League)

Ings signed a three-year contract with Aston Villa on 4 August 2021 for an undisclosed fee which was later reported to be £25 million. He scored a goal on his debut for Aston Villa against Watford.

Aston Villa Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Danny Ings F 29 2024 £ 62,40,000 £ 1,20,000 Soccertalents
Tyrone Mings D 29 2024 £ 41,60,000 £ 80,000 Wasserman
Bertrand Traoré F 26 2024 £ 40,56,000 £ 78,000 Relatives
Emiliano Buendía F 25 2027 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 Twenty Two S.A.
Ollie Watkins F 26 2025 £ 39,00,000 £ 75,000 Two Touch Agency
Matty Cash D 24 2027 £ 33,80,000 £ 65,000 Simply Sport Management Ltd
Morgan Sanson M 27 2025 £ 24,96,000 £ 48,000 Pini Zahavi
Keinan Davis F 24 2024 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 CAA Base Ltd
Frederic Guilbert D 27 2023 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 Wonder Sports
Wesley Moraes F 25 2024 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 Intergol B.V.
Matt Targett D 26 2025 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 Straight Ace Sports
Douglas Luiz M 23 2023 £ 17,09,396 £ 32,873 Sports Invest UK ltd
Marvelous Nakamba M 28 2024 £ 16,90,000 £ 32,500 ICM Stellar Sports
Anwar El Ghazi M 26 2023 £ 16,10,000 £ 30,962 Gestifute
John McGinn M 27 2025 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000
Lovre Kalinic GK 32 2023 £ 8,17,000 £ 15,712 Pharos Sport Agency
Ezri Konsa D 24 2026 £ 4,16,000 £ 8,000 ICM Stellar Sports
Jed Steer GK 29 2023 £ 4,16,000 £ 8,000 ICM Stellar Sports
Jacob Ramsey M 20 2027 £ 3,90,000 £ 7,500 Unique Sports Group
Leon Bailey F 24 2025 Phoenix Sports Management
Calum Chambers D 27 2025 Relatives
Carney Chukwuemeka M 18 2023
Kortney Hause D 26 2025 PowerHause SG
Emiliano Martinez GK 29 2026 Twenty Two S.A.
Jaden Philogene-Bidace M 20 2024 Reflax Premium Sports LDA

Aston Villa loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Keinan Davis F 24 2024 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 CAA Base Ltd
Frederic Guilbert D 27 2023 £ 20,80,000 £ 40,000 Wonder Sports
Wesley Moraes F 25 2024 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 Intergol B.V.
Matt Targett D 26 2025 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 Straight Ace Sports
Anwar El Ghazi M 26 2023 £ 16,10,000 £ 30,962 Gestifute
Lovre Kalinic GK 32 2023 £ 8,17,000 £ 15,712 Pharos Sport Agency
Jed Steer GK 29 2023 £ 4,16,000 £ 8,000 ICM Stellar Sports
Jaden Philogene-Bidace M 20 2024 Reflax Premium Sports LDA
Trezeguet Left Winger 27 2023 CAA Base Ltd
Conor Hourihane Central Midfield 31 2022
Cameron Archer Centre-Forward 20 2025 Unique Sports Group

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about  Aston Villa 

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Aston Villa’s main players.

  1. Who is the highest-paid player at Aston Villa?

As of 2022, Danny Ings is the highest-paid player at Aston Villa with a weekly wage of £120,000.

2. What is the total team value of Aston Villa?

The total team value of Aston Villa is around €207.3 million. 

3. How much do Aston Villa spend on total annual wages?

Aston Villa are spending close to £62 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Aston Villa in their history?

Pongo Waring is the all-time top goalscorer with 151 goals.

Who was Pongo Waring? All you need to know about Aston Villa legend - Birmingham Live
Pongo Waring is the all-time top goalscorer for Aston Villa (Birmingham mail)

5. How much does Dean Smith earn in a year?

Dean Smith has a £6.24 million a year contract at Aston Villa.

Written by SUDIP TALUKDER



