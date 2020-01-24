Why Arsenal must splash the cash on Sheffield United’s John Fleck

According to Football Insider (h/t The Sun), Arsenal are interested in signing Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck. The Blades would consider selling their midfielder to the Gunners but only if their £20million valuation is met.

John Fleck, 28, joined Sheffield United back in 2016 and has risen to become one of Chris Wilder‘s most reliable players. He has chipped in with 5 goals and 2 assists.

The report adds that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has had Fleck on his radar for some time and the interest in him intensified after his performance at the Emirates last weekend.

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck shoots the ball. (Getty Images)

Having gone 1-0 down through Gabriel Martinelli’s strike, it was the Scotsman who netted the equaliser late in the second half with a sublime volley.

Arsenal have endured a tough season so far and currently lie 10th in the table after 24 games. With just one win in their last seven league games, they are ten points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

The Gunners may not have enjoyed ‘the new manager bounce’ but the players have been resilient and have shown character under Mikel Arteta.

The most glaring example of the Arsenal players’ character and spirit was their display at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday where the 10-man Gunners drew 2-2 with Chelsea. Arteta’s side were reduced down to 10 men in the first half following David Luiz’s dismissal, but they kept going and earned a point.

Fleck would be a good addition for Arsenal (Getty Images)

Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira have looked solid in central midfield, showing promising signs of building a partnership. Matteo Guendouzi and Joe Willock have majorly been used as substitutes by Arteta.

According to Spanish news outlet AS (h/t The Sun), Dani Ceballos has asked Real Madrid to terminate his loan and find him a new club after failing to break into Arteta’s plans.

Ceballos joined Arsenal on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, making 17 appearances for the Gunners. But his early influence has waned in North London and now the Spanish midfielder wants out. Should Real cut short Ceballos’ loan spell, the Gunners must replace him with John Fleck.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team’s fourth goal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Standard Liege at Emirates Stadium on October 03, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Getty Images)

Fleck has had an impressive Premier League campaign so far, with his goals and assists crucial in helping Chris Wilder’s side break into the upper reaches of the table.

He has scored 13 goals and made 41 assists in 160 appearances for the Yorkshire club and has also earned a call-up to the Scottish national team. The Scotsman would undoubtedly add quality to Arsenal’s midfield, whilst bringing competition to the squad.

Verdict

Having proved himself as a crucial player in the Blades’ top-flight season, Fleck would be a smart addition for Arteta’s Arsenal.