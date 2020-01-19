Why Arsenal would be foolish to let go of Alexandre Lacazette

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette if their transfer for Edinson Cavani collapses, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Daily Star).

Lacazette, 28, has a contract at Arsenal until the 2021/22 season and has contributed with 42 goals and 20 assists in 107 appearances. Out of that, 32 goals have come in the Premier League, with 17 assists.

He has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season but has struggled to find the back of the net on a regular basis amidst the Gunners’ poor form.

Alexandre Lacazzete (Image credit: Getty)

The Frenchman last scored in the Premier League in December, during his side’s 2-1 home defeat to Brighton. Nonetheless, he remains a key player for the North London side, setting up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Lacazette has had an underwhelming start to the season and to make matters worse, Aubameyang is currently suspended.

Goalscoring has been a major problem for Atletico Madrid this season and coach Diego Simeone must add better attackers to improve the forward line.

However, any move for the French striker will hinge on what happens with Edinson Cavani. The Ligue 1 man has scored an incredible 198 goals in just 293 games during his time in the French capital. However, the arrival of Mauro Icardi has seen reduced his game time this season.

Alexandre Lacazette in action (Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal have been heavily reliant on Lacazette and Aubameyang, and the duo has performed extremely well in the last 12 months. Lacazette has been plagued by injuries of late but he put in a stellar show in their 2-0 win against Manchester United.

Arteta has just begun his reign as head coach of Arsenal and Lacazette, with his pace and experience, is capable of being a vital cog in the set-up. Thus, the Gunners should retain the services of the Frenchman despite interest from Diego Simeone’s team.