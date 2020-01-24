Why Burnley should go all out to sign Stoke City’s Joe Allen

According to Wales Online, Burnley watched Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen in action against West Brom on Monday night. In fact, Sean Dyche was in attendance to see the Welshman put in a strong performance as Stoke City defeated league leaders West Brom 1-0.

Joe Allen, 29, has endured a poor season at Stoke City, managing three goals in 29 appearances. The Potters are embroiled in a Championship relegation fight and despite the win over West Brom on Monday, they remain just four points above the drop zone.

Allen has spent the last 18 months struggling at the bottom of the Championship with Stoke. But the testament to his attitude and quality is that Newcastle United and West Ham are also interested in him, the report adds.

Burnley have bounced back in some manner after three consecutive losses in the Premier League. After upsetting Leicester City 2-1, they secured their first victory at Old Trafford since 1962 on Wednesday.

However, the Clarets are yet to sign a player in the January transfer market. They lost Danny Drinkwater this month, as he returned to Chelsea from his loan spell following a lack of game time. He has now has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

Sean Dyche’s preferred central midfield pairing is Jack Cork and Ashley Westwood, while Jeff Hendrick is another option available. As Drinkwater has left Turf Moor, Dyche must prioritise replacing him before the transfer window slams shut. Hence, Burnley must go for Joe Allen.

Allen’s stock has gone down since Stoke’s relegation in 2018 but he is still one of the most respected figures in the British game. The Welshman can play in different positions across the midfield, something that should come handy for Dyche’s side.

He is a quality player with solid experience in the Premier League, having turned up for Swansea City and Liverpool before joining the Potters.

Verdict

Adding some proven competition for Cork, Westwood and Hendrick in the midfield is the need of the hour for Dyche. A player of Allen’s quality and experience would not only strengthen Burnley’s midfield options but also fill the gap left by Drinkwater.