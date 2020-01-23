Why Arsenal should avoid signing Bruno Guimaraes in January

According to Goal (h/t The Sun), Arsenal are interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes from Athletico Paranaense. Gunners’ director of football Edu has already had a meeting with the player’s representatives in London.

Having come through the youth ranks of Sao Paulo-based Osasco Audax, it hasn’t taken long for Bruno Guimaraes, 22, to secure a starting spot at Athletico Paranaense. He’s had an impressive development after shining during the Copa Sudamericana title last season.

Arsenal have Grant Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Joe Willock, Mesut Ozil and Dani Ceballos as options in the midfield.

Bruno Guimarães of Athletico PR celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the match Athletico PR v Internacional as part of Copa do Brasil Final, at Arena da Baixada Stadium on September 11, 2019 in Curitiba, Brazil. (Getty Images)

Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira have shown signs of building a strong partnership in the middle of the park in recent weeks. With the Gunners looking solid in midfield, Mesut Ozil has regained his form and is looking good under Arteta.

Things are slowly falling in place for Arsenal, and with Willock, Guendouzi and loanee Ceballos also in the squad, signing a midfielder doesn’t really make sense.

Read More

Arsenal defender David Luiz consoles Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he is shown a red card. (Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes is a talented midfielder who has performed very well for Athletico Paranaense but he won’t be a good fit for the Gunners. As the Brazilian club are asking between £25m–£30m for their player (h/t The Sun), Arsenal would be better off without signing Guimaraes as he would be surplus to requirements.

Verdict

Thus, the Gunners should avoid signing him for now. Instead, Arteta should prioritise signing a central defender this month to solve the club’s defensive conundrum.