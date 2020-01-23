Why Leeds United should attempt to sign Everton’s Oumar Niasse on loan

According to Football Insider (h/t The Express), Leeds United have been offered a chance to sign Everton striker Oumar Niasse this month. The Toffees are trying to sell the striker but would be willing to sanction a loan deal.

Oumar Niasse, 29, has struggled for game time this season and has fallen down the pecking order at Everton. He has made just 3 Premier League appearances.

Despite the Toffees loaning out Cenk Tosun to Crystal Palace earlier this month, the Senegalese finds himself behind the likes of Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are fighting to end their long exile from the Premier League this season. Marcelo Bielsa must avoid any slip-ups this time around, having failed to guide the club to promotion last season.

To that end, the Whites don’t really need to make wholesale changes to a squad that is already filled with quality but the departure of Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah has weakened the attacking options.

Arsenal agreed to a season-long loan for Nketiah, but they cut the deal short. That has left Bielsa with only Patrick Bamford as the recognised striker in his first-team squad.

Thus, signing a replacement for Nketiah should still be a priority for the Whites in January as an injury to Bamford could well derail the club’s pursuit of automatic promotion. Hence, Leeds must try signing Oumar Niasse on loan until the end of the campaign.

Niasse has spent time on loan at Hull City and Cardiff City in the Premier League over the course of his ill-fated spell at Goodison Park. The 29-year-old has never really been afforded a consistent run of games at Everton to prove his worth but he has shown his quality in glimpses.

Not only will the Senegalese add quality to Leeds’ attacking ranks but also some much-needed cover for Bamford, who Bielsa needs to keep fit and firing throughout the season if his team are to achieve promotion.

Thus, Niasse would be a useful option for Bielsa’s side and would ensure that the Whites are not left short of options up front if Bamford suffers an injury.