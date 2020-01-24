Greece and Milwaukee Bucks basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed his desire to meet PSG duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Bucks and Charlotte Hornets are scheduled to play against each other as a part of the NBA global tour. And last year’s MVP Antetokounmpo shared his thoughts and insights on football.

The Greek Freak is one among the many fans in the world expecting to get an opportunity to meet with the PSG duo.

Gianni Antetokounmpo (Image credit: Google)

The duo has been impressive and while Neymar has already made a name for himself while at Barcelona, Mbappe is continuing to shine on the highest stage. The Frenchman has created and broken many records and is also a World Cup winner.

Both the Parisians have been influential figures for upcoming talents and there is no doubt that everyone would like to share some time with them.

One such fan is Antetokounmpo, who expressed his admiration for the footballing world stating ‘he used to support Premier League club Arsenal as a kid’. And on the tour, he visited PSG’s locker room along with his teammates.

During the press conference on Thursday, the NBA star said:

“I hope to have the chance to meet Neymar and Mbappe this week. We had a lot of fun; we saw the history of the club in the stadium. We visited the locker room; we kicked the ball. The whole experience was fun, we even had jerseys”.

Paris Saint Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe (Getty Images)

And it is obvious that Neymar and Mbappe have lots of fans, not just people who are related to football but also from various other sports.

The duo will be seen in action against fifth-placed Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday before travelling to Nouveau Stade de Pau. They are set to take on Pau FC in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France three days later.