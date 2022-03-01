Who is Rosa Maqueda? Meet the wife of Julen Lopetegui

Rosa is a homemaker, and she is known for being the wife of one of the best tactical driven managers in Span Julen Lopetegui.
Rosa Maqueda comes from Spain, and she is known for being the partner of the current manager of the Spanish Side, Sevilla Julen Lopetegui. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Rosa Maqueda Facts
|Birth Place
|Spain
|Father’s Name
|Na
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|NA
|Net Worth (2021)
|$ 45 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|Around the late ’40s
|Date of Birth
|NA
|University
|NA
|Nationality
|Spanish
|Spouse
|Julen Lopetegui
|Children
|3 children
|Social Media
|Instagram,
Rosa Maqueda and Julen Lopetegui Families
Rosa was born in Spain. Other than that, there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. However, her last name sounds familiar as she is the sister of former Real Madrid midfielder Juan Jose Maqueda.
Julen was born on 28 August 1966 in Asteasu, Spain However, there is not much known about his parents As he maintains a really private life and always shies away from the limelight.
Rosa Maqueda husband Julen Lopetegui
Julen Lopetegui is a former player and the current manager of Sevilla. He is one of the most tactical managers in Spain. He started his playing career as a goalkeeper at Real Sociedad. In 1985, he accepted an offer from Real Madrid, where he played in the B team.
He played 149 La Liga matches over nine seasons representing Real Madrid, Logrones, Barcelona. He also earned one cap for Spain and was a squad member at the 1994 World Cup.
Lopetegui started working as a manager in 2003 and spent several years in charge of Spain’s youth teams, leading them to European titles. He was also the head coach of the senior national team for two years but was dismissed before the 2018 World Cup.
It was followed by the agreement to join Real Madrid after the tournament. He has managed Rayo Vallecano, Castilla, Porto, Real Madrid, and Sevilla to lead them to their first UEFA Europa League 2020.
Rosa Maqueda and Julen Lopetegui Kids
Julen got married to Rose Maqueda, the sister of Juan Maqueda, former Real Madrid midfielder. He was the one who introduced his sister, Julen Lopetegui. Both met around 1989-90.
They dated for a couple of years before finally getting married. However, the exact date is not known. The couple has been together for a long time and has three beautiful children aged 22, 17 and 14. Daughter Maria, and two sons Jon and Daniel.
Rosa Maqueda Profession, Career, Net Worth
Rosa Maqueda is a homemaker and is a wonderful mother to three children. Apart from that, she maintains a very low-key profile and supports a private life.
Maqueda is not on any social media, and there is no discussion of her net worth. However, her husband Julen has an estimated net worth of $45 million.
FAQs about Rosa Maqueda
|When did get Rosa Maqueda and Julen Lopetegui married?
|The exact date of their marriage is not revealed
|What is Rosa doing now?
|She is a homemaker
|How old is Rosa?
|She is around her late ’40s
|Nationality of Rosa?
|Rosa Maqueda is Spanish
|What is Rosa’s net worth?
|They have a net worth of around $45 million.
