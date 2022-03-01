Who is Rosa Maqueda? Meet the wife of Julen Lopetegui

Rosa is a homemaker, and she is known for being the wife of one of the best tactical driven managers in Span Julen Lopetegui.

Rosa Maqueda comes from Spain, and she is known for being the partner of the current manager of the Spanish Side, Sevilla Julen Lopetegui. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Rosa Maqueda Facts

Birth Place Spain Father’s Name Na Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $ 45 million Salary (2021) NA Age Around the late ’40s Date of Birth NA University NA

Nationality Spanish Spouse Julen Lopetegui Children 3 children Social Media Instagram,

Rosa Maqueda and Julen Lopetegui Families

Rosa was born in Spain. Other than that, there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. However, her last name sounds familiar as she is the sister of former Real Madrid midfielder Juan Jose Maqueda.

Julen Lopetegui (L) and his wife Rosa Maqueda attend the press conference in which he will be announced as new Real Madrid head coach at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Julen was born on 28 August 1966 in Asteasu, Spain However, there is not much known about his parents As he maintains a really private life and always shies away from the limelight.

Rosa Maqueda husband Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui is a former player and the current manager of Sevilla. He is one of the most tactical managers in Spain. He started his playing career as a goalkeeper at Real Sociedad. In 1985, he accepted an offer from Real Madrid, where he played in the B team.

Julen Lopetegui, Head Coach of Sevilla celebrates with the UEFA Europa League Trophy following his team’s victory in the UEFA Europa League Final between Seville and FC Internazionale at RheinEnergieStadion on August 21, 2020 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Ina Fassbender/Pool via Getty Images)

He played 149 La Liga matches over nine seasons representing Real Madrid, Logrones, Barcelona. He also earned one cap for Spain and was a squad member at the 1994 World Cup.

Lopetegui started working as a manager in 2003 and spent several years in charge of Spain’s youth teams, leading them to European titles. He was also the head coach of the senior national team for two years but was dismissed before the 2018 World Cup.

Julen Lopetegui, Head Coach of Sevilla is thrown into the air in the celebration by his players following their team’s victory in the UEFA Europa League Final between Seville (Photo by Friedemann Vogel/Pool via Getty Images)

It was followed by the agreement to join Real Madrid after the tournament. He has managed Rayo Vallecano, Castilla, Porto, Real Madrid, and Sevilla to lead them to their first UEFA Europa League 2020.

Rosa Maqueda and Julen Lopetegui Kids

Julen got married to Rose Maqueda, the sister of Juan Maqueda, former Real Madrid midfielder. He was the one who introduced his sister, Julen Lopetegui. Both met around 1989-90.

Real Madrid´s newly appointed coach Julen Lopetegui (C) poses with his daughter Maria (L), his wife Rosa (2L), and his sons Jon (2R) and Daniel during his official presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on June 14, 2018. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo credit should read OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

They dated for a couple of years before finally getting married. However, the exact date is not known. The couple has been together for a long time and has three beautiful children aged 22, 17 and 14. Daughter Maria, and two sons Jon and Daniel.

Rosa Maqueda Profession, Career, Net Worth

Rosa Maqueda is a homemaker and is a wonderful mother to three children. Apart from that, she maintains a very low-key profile and supports a private life.

Rosa Maqueda is known for being the wife of Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui (Alamy)

Maqueda is not on any social media, and there is no discussion of her net worth. However, her husband Julen has an estimated net worth of $45 million.

FAQs about Rosa Maqueda

When did get Rosa Maqueda and Julen Lopetegui married? The exact date of their marriage is not revealed What is Rosa doing now? She is a homemaker How old is Rosa? She is around her late ’40s Nationality of Rosa? Rosa Maqueda is Spanish What is Rosa’s net worth? They have a net worth of around $45 million.