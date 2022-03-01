Who is Luisa Fernandez? Meet the wife of Unai Emery

Luisa is a consultant and is known for being the wife of one of the remarkable coaches in the Spanish region, Unai Emery.

Fernandez comes from Malaga, Spain, and she is known for being the partner of the current manager of Spanish Side Villareal Unai Emery. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Luisa Fernandez Facts

Birth Place Malaga, Spain Father’s Name Na Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $12 million Salary (2021) NA Age 47 Date of Birth 1974 University NA

Nationality Spanish Spouse Unai Emery Children 1 Child Social Media Instagram

Luisa Fernandez and Unai Emery Families

Luisa was born in Malaga in 1974 . Other than that, there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. As she leads a really private life.

Unai Emery with his wife Luisa. They have been together for more than 20 years (The Times)

Unai was born in Hondarribia, Spain, on 3rd November 1971 to his father. Juan was also a footballer. Emery’s uncle also played football as a midfielder. However, there is not much known about his family As he maintains a really private life

Luisa Fernandez’s husband Unai Emery

Unai Emery is a former player and is currently the head coach of La Liga club Villarreal. He was a left-sided midfielder and was a youth graduate of Real Sociedad but never really got into the first time. He spent most of his time in Spain’s Segunda Division.

Unai Emery, Head Coach of Villarreal CF celebrates with the UEFA Europa League trophy following victory in the UEFA Europa League Final between Villarreal CF and Manchester United (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

However, his transition into coaching began in 2004 after retiring. He started his managerial career in Lorca Deportiva, where he was promoted to the Segunda Division in the first season.

He then moved to Valencia, leading the team to the top-three finishers. After Valencia, he coached Spartak Moscow for six months before moving to Sevilla in 2013. At Sevilla, Emery won three consecutive Europa leagues and transferred to French Club PSG in 2016.

Unai Emery, manager of Sevilla, celebrates the Europa League champions after the award ceremony of the UEFA Europa League Final match between Liverpool and Sevilla. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Emery won many trophies at PSG, including one Ligue 1, two Coupe de France titles, two Coupe de la Ligues, which included a domestic quadruple in his second season. He was then appointed as the head coach of Arsenal, succeeding Arsene Wenger, and in his first season, he finished as Europa League runners up. Later he was dismissed and was hired by Villarreal in July 2020, where he won the Europa League in his first season.

Luisa Fernandez and Unai Emery Kids

Emery met Fernandez, from Malaga, more than 20 years ago, when she was working in Madrid. After spending a lot of time together, Emery and Luisa got married in 1998. They got married in a small private ceremony in the Spanish capital attended by close friends and family members.

Unai Emery with his kid Lander who is a youth goalkeeper (Express Daily)

The couple has one son Lander who is 15 years old. Lander is a youth goalkeeper for Valencia.

Luisa Fernandez Profession, Career, Net Worth

Luisa began her career working in a consultancy firm in the Spanish capital. He is now a consultant in a firm and also a homemaker.

However, she is a very private person and doesn’t have any social media, and there is no information regarding her net worth. But her husband Emery has an estimated net worth of $12 million.

FAQs about Luisa Fernandez

When did get Luisa Fernandez and Unai Emery married? They got married in 1998 What is Luisa doing now? She is a consultant How old is Luisa? Luisa is 47 years old Nationality of Luisa? Luisa Fernandez is Spanish What is Luisa’s net worth? They have a net worth of around $12 million.