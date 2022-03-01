Who is Marina Sarri? Meet the wife of Maurizio Sarri

Marina Sarri is a businesswoman, and She is known for being the wife of one of the world’s most excellent managers, Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri comes from Italy, and she is known for being the partner of the current manager of Serie A club, Lazio Maurizio Sarri. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Marina Sarri Facts

Birth Place Italy Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $ 15 million Salary (2021) NA Age Around the late ’50s Date of Birth NA University NA

Nationality Italian Spouse Maurizio Sarri Children 1 Son Social Media NA

Marina Sarri and Maurizio Sarri Families

Marina was born in Italy. Other than that, there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. She is a very private person. Nothing is known about her sibling.

Maurizio Sarri with his wife Marina (The Sun)

Maurizio was born on 10 January 1959 in Naples, Italy, to his father, Amerigo, a former professional cyclist. However, there is not much known about his mother As he maintains a really private life and is always shies away from the limelight.

Marina Sarri husband Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio is one of the best managers in the Italian circuit and is currently the manager of the Serie A club. He did not play football professionally but took part as an amateur centre back and coach while working as a banker.

Maurizio Sarri, Manager of Chelsea celebrates with the Europa League Trophy following his team’s victory in the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sarri first managed U.S.D Sita 1925 in 1990, and in the following year, he was appointed as the manager of the fellow league team U.S Faellese. In2005 he had his first Serie B job at Pescara.

In 2014 Sarri won promotion to Serie A with Empoli, and after preserving their place in the top flight, he was quickly hired by Napoli. He won several awards while managing the Naples-based club. After that, Sarri moved to English Club Chelsea, where he won the UEFA Europa League. He returned to Italy to coach Juventus in 2019, with whom he went on to win the Serie A title in his first season.

Juventus FC head coach, Maurizio Sarri, celebrates with the trophy after the Serie A match between Juventus and AS Roma at Allianz Stadium (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

He became the oldest manager to ever win Serie A.

Marina Sarri and Maurizio Sarri Kids

Maurizio and his wife Marina have been married for over 25 years. However, it is not known the exact date of their marriage. They have been together through ups and downs. Marina has shown her support for Maurizio during matches and is also seen in stadiums.

The couple has one son together named Nicole Sarri. Both maintain a private personal life, so nothing much is known about the pair.

Marina Sarri Profession, Career, Net Worth

Marina is a businesswoman who owns a business that produces labels and other industrial tools in Viaggio. Even though she is the wife of such a high profile manager, she likes to shy away from the limelight and maintains a low-key profile.

There is no information regarding her net worth or social media as she doesn’t have any accounts on mainstream websites. However, her husband Maurizio has an estimated net worth of around $15 million.

FAQs about Marina Sarri

When did Marina Sarri and Maurizio Sarri get married? They are married for over 25 years What is Marina doing now? She is a businesswoman How old is Marina? She is around her late 50’s Nationality of Marina? Marina Sarri is Italian What is Marina’s net worth? They have a net worth of around $15 million.