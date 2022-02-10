Who Is Isabelle da Silva? Meet The Wife Of Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva Wife Isabelle da Silva Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Isabelle da Silva is famous for being the wife Of Chelsea star Thiago Silva. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Isabelle da Silva has been with Thiago for a long time. All these years, she has played the role of a fierce supporter and a responsible wife. Their relationship has matured over the years. It all started in Brazil when Silva wasn’t even the superstar figure that we know today. Well, things have worked out extensively for the Brazilian defender. After serving PSG for 8 years, he moved to Chelsea in 2020. He became an instant hit at Stamford Bridge and has already gathered a strong fanbase. Even though his career is worth knowing, we are not here to discuss that today. Many don’t know anything about the stunning wife of Thiago Silva. So, today we will reveal many interesting facts about Isabelle da Silva. Without further ado, let’s begin.

Isabelle da Silva Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 11, 1987 Place of Birth Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency London Husband Thiago Silva Job Influencer Instagram @bellesilva Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother Her mother’s name is Laninha Mendes. Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Isabelle da Silva Childhood and Family

Isabelle came to the earth on March 11, 1987. Her mother’s name is Laninha Mendes. Even though Isabelle is an extrovert and likes to give public appearances, she has maintained secrecy regarding her parents and childhood details. We couldn’t fetch her father’s name and what his occupation was. She hasn’t disclosed whether she has a sibling. We are still investigating to find the missing details and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Thiago Silva.

Isabelle is from the same locality as Thiago. (Picture was taken from FirstSportz)

Isabelle da Silva Education

Isabelle completed her high school graduation from a local institution in Brazil. Whether she went to university after that is still unknown. She hasn’t disclosed any information regarding the course she took. We believe she was very ambitious from the beginning and had a strong mindset. Coming from a humble family, she fought for her dreams.

Isabelle da Silva career

Isabelle has earned massive fame on social media. Her Instagram account – @bellesilva, currently has 469k followers. She has a positive influence on her audience. We believe she has started to monetize her Instagram presence by promoting different products through her handle. The influencer industry has seen significant growth in the last few years, and there is massive potential. Isabelle is already trying to take advantage of social media power.

Isabelle is also a model. Being a wife of a Chelsea star and an influential social media personality, she has attracted the attention of a lot of big fashion houses. Furthermore, She has done some photoshoots for London based brands.

Isabelle and Thiago are childhood sweethearts. (Picture was taken from Daily UK news)

Isabelle da Silva Net Worth

Isabelle’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t disclosed any details about her earnings, and that’s why tracking her net worth has been difficult for us. We believe her primary source of income is her Instagram collaborations. She also earns a considerable amount from her modelling career.

On the other hand, Thiago Silva’s net worth is pretty significant. The Brazilian defender has been playing at the top level for quite some years now, and his value has increased over the years. Currently, he earns over $17 Million per year in salary, and his net worth is believed to be $45 Million.

Isabelle da Silva husband, Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva started his football journey in Brazil. His strong defensive abilities and top-notch attitude helped him rapidly rise to his country’s top charts. After making the breakthrough with local teams, he spent spells at FC Porto, Dinamo Moscow. But his name was relatively unknown in the European scenario until he joined AC Milan in 2009. He won the Italian Scudetto and Italian Super Cup with Rossoneri. PSG signed him in 2012, and he became a team leader after a few years. He won multiple titles for the French team before moving to Chelsea in 2020. Currently, he is an integral part of Thomas Tuchel’s side and has already helped the team win the Champions League.

Thiago and Isabelle tied the knot in 2005. (Credit: Getty Images)

Isabelle da Silva and Thiago Silva relationship

Thiago and Isabelle have been together since the 2000s. You can say the duo has known each other for ages. They are from the same neighbourhood. So finding the love of his life wasn’t very difficult for the central defender. They dated for a long time before moving into a live-in relationship. The couple got married in 2015. They kept their wedding ceremony private, and only a few family members and close friends were allowed. Isabelle has followed her husband wherever he has gone. Currently, the Silva family is staying in London. Their family size has increased with the arrival of children.

Isabelle da Silva and Thiago Silva Children

Isabelle gave birth to Thiago Silva’s first son, Isago da Silva On November 12, 2010. Their second son, Iago de Silva, came to earth on April 4, 2011.

Thiago Silva with his wife and two sons. (Picture was taken from archyde.com)

Isabelle da Silva Social media

Isabelle is very active on Instagram. She has 469k followers currently who show support for her content. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her husband and son. She likes to visit Stamford Bridge to cheer for Thiago, and she shares updates of her journey on social media. From her activities, it’s evident that she likes to shop a lot.

FAQs about Isabelle da Silva

When did Isabelle da Silva and Thiago Silva get married? The pair tied the knot in 2005. What is Isabelle da Silva doing now? She is an Instagram influencer. How old is Isabelle da Silva? She is 35 years old. Nationality of Isabelle da Silva? She is Brazilian. What is Isabelle da Silva’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

