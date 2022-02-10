Who Is Celina Locks? Meet The Girlfriend Of Ronaldo Nazário

Celina Locks is famous for being the girlfriend Of Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Celina Locks is a professional model. She is an ambitious woman and has achieved a lot professionally. She has her own brand that caters for hair care. Even though she is a famous personality in the glamour world, many don’t know about her relationship with Brazilian legend Ronaldo a.k.a O Fenômeno (“The Phenomenon”). Many fans are struggling to keep track of her. So we decided to bring a detailed article about her age, net worth, career, kids, family. Follow along to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Ronaldo Nazário.

Celina Locks Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 4, 1990 Place of Birth Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency N.A Boyfriend Ronaldo Nazário Job Model and Entrepreneur Instagram @celinalocks Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother She has a brother named Caio Locks. Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Green Net Worth (approx.) $2 Million

Celina Locks Childhood and Family

Celina was born on March 4, 1990, to a Brazilian family. Even though she is professionally camera-friendly, she likes to keep her private life away from the public eye. For this reason, she hasn’t shared any information regarding her parents and their occupation. We don’t know how she was raised. But we believe she has a brother named Caio Locks who shares the exact birthdate with her.

Ronaldo met with his girlfriend, Celina in 2015. (Picture was taken from voi.id)

Celina Locks Education

Celina completed her high school education at a local institution in Brazil. She hasn’t shared many details about her educational journey. That’s why it is unknown whether she enrolled in a university curriculum. She was passionate about modelling from a young age. So she might have chosen to enter the glamour world right after completing hi8gh school graduation, but we couldn’t confirm the claim.

Celina Locks career

Celina started her career as a model. She has earned immense fame, and currently, she is in a respectable position in the industry. She has done catwalks at major fashion shows around the world. She regularly appears in Paris Fashion Week. Furthermore, she has been featured on the cover page of major magazines. She has also collaborated with big brands such as Vogue, Bazaar, L’official, Cosmopolitan and Dior.

She also started the entrepreneurial journey with her own haircare brand, Celina Locks Beauty. The brand primarily offers hair services and has generated quite a lot of fame in the last couple of years.

Celina Locks Net Worth

Celina’s net worth is $2 Million, mainly representing her earnings from a successful modelling career and business ventures. She is an ambitious woman and has solid financial stability. Even without the financial backing of her boyfriend, she can afford a luxurious life.

However, the net worth of Ronaldo is quite significant. He was one of the best strikers of his time and played with some top teams globally. Naturally, he secured lucrative contracts and earned a humongous amount of money. His current net worth is $160 Million. Recently, he bought a 51% controlling stake at the La Liga club Real Valladolid for a whopping amount of €30 million.

Ronaldo Nazario and Celina Locks while watching a tennis match. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)

Celina Locks boyfriend, Ronaldo Nazário

Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest strikers of all time. He has influenced a generation of strikers. His spell at Barcelona and Real Madrid was emphatic. He has also showcased his charm in Serie A with Inter Milan and AC Milan. With the Brazilian team, he won the 2002 world cup. He is also the winner of two Ballon d’Or titles.

Celina Locks and Ronaldo Nazário relationship

Ronaldo started dating his girlfriend, Celina, in 2015. Since then, the duo has been together and has become a support engine for each other. Ronaldo’s love life is not that simple. He has already taken three divorces before getting into a relationship with Celina.

Ronaldo’s first wife was Milene Domingues. The couple were together for the period 1999-2003. Ronaldo’s next wife, Daniella Cicarelli, also didn’t stay long. After getting divorced, the legendary striker started his relationship with Maria Beatriz Antony in 2008. But their marriage only lasted for four years, and they got separated in 2012.

Currently, he is with Celina and has formed a good relationship with the Brazilian model. They have been together for a long time, and this time it seems, the Phenomenon has cracked the code for a long-term relationship.

Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima and Celina Locks attend the UEFA Champions League round of 16. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

Celina Locks and Ronaldo Nazário Children

Ronaldo has no children with Celina as he has had a vasectomy. The legendary striker has four children from his previous relationships. On April 6, 2000, his first wife, Milene Domingues, gave birth to a son named Ronald Domingues Nazário de Lima. Ronaldo has two daughters, Maria Sophia Nazário de Lima and Maria Alice Nazário de Lima, from his relationship with his third wife, Maria Beatriz Antony. He got involved in a sexual relationship with Brazilian waitress Michele Umezu, who gave birth to Ronaldo’s youngest son, Alexander Nazário de Lima.

Ronaldo Nazário has had a vasectomy after being a father four times. (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Celina Locks Social media

Celina has achieved a lot of fame on social media. Being a professional model and a boss lady, it’s natural that he has a large fanbase. However, his Instagram account saw a follower boom overnight when her relationship with Ronaldo came into the public eye. She currently has 301k followers on Insta. She mostly posts photos of herself. She also promotes different products through her influencer power.

FAQs about Celina Locks

When did Celina Locks and Ronaldo Nazário get married? The pair is yet to get married. What is Celina Locks doing now? She is a professional model and businesswoman. How old is Celina Locks? She is 31 years old. Nationality of Celina Locks? She is Brazilian. What is Celina Locks’s net worth? Her net worth is $2 Million.

