Some female referees have broken all stereotypes through their striking looks and personality, and here we learn about the 10 hottest and most sexy female football referees in the world.

Referees often turn into the most hated person on the pitch. However, some of them have mastered the skills of controlling the crowd and the players. Obviously, their looks sometimes help them make others hear what they have to say. We are now going to talk about the top 10 hottest female referees. Apart from earning respect due to their unbiased refereeing skills, these women have gained substantial follower bases because of having striking looks. Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Sian Massey-Ellis (England)

Sian Massey-Ellis is an English referee. (Image credit: PA Sport)

After turning professional in 2010, Sian Massey-Ellis rapidly gained popularity due to her incredible officiating style. She mainly works as an assistant referee or lineswoman. Over the years, she has officiated in several men’s and women’s football matches, including English Football League Trophy, FIFA Women’s World Cup and UEFA Women’s Champions League. Apart from being one of the most respected referees globally, Sian is also regarded as one of the hottest female referees in the world.

9. Claudia Umpierrez (Uruguay)

Claudia Umpierrez is an Uruguayan referee. (Credit: Instagram)

After being influenced by her football-crazy family, Claudia Umpierrez developed a love for the beautiful game. Her father was a football coach, and her uncle was a professional player. However, she decided to take a completely different approach to the game by becoming a referee. She started her work in 2010 and quickly gained experience managing FIFA sanctioned tournaments. In 2016, she became the first referee to officiate an Uruguayan Primera División game.

8. Stéphanie Frappart (French)

Stéphanie Frappart is a French referee. (Credit: sports.fr)

Stéphanie Frappart broke the internet in 2020 after becoming the first female referee to officiate a male UEFA Champions League match. However, her journey hasn’t been more straightforward as she has passed a long road starting from the French lower divisions. She was also the first female referee to officiate in Ligue 2. Her other accolade involves refereeing in France’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final between the USA and the Netherlands.

7. Bibiana Steinhaus (Germany)

Bibiana Steinhaus is a German referee. (Credit: Picture Alliance)

Bibiana Steinhaus started her journey as a football player. But later, she turned to refereeing after realizing that it could be more suited for her. Beginning in 1999, she has broken many records in men’s and women’s football, including becoming the first female referee to officiate 2. Bundesliga and the Bundesliga.

6. Lucy Oliver (England)

Lucy Oliver is an English referee. (Credit: BBC)

Lucy Oliver is a famous English referee. She is currently married to Premier League referee Michael Oliver. Lucy is equally beautiful and intelligent. But sometimes, her decisions leave footballers in complete misery. One such event happened when she booked Brighton’s Kayleigh Green twice but failed to send her out of the field.

5. Elena Tambini (Italy)

Elena Tambini used to officiate Italian lower division matches. (Credit: Instagram)

Elena Tambini officiated Italian lower league matches at the start of her career. However, later on, she turned into a TV presenter. Due to her striking look and charming nature, she became one of the most respected and well-known figures in her industry. Currently, it is believed that the Italian Serie A is planning to bring her back to refereeing action to boost viewership.

4. Denise Bueno (Brazil)

Denise Bueno was a line-woman during Desire vs Sporting match. (Credit: Mirror)

Denise Bueno performed as a lines-woman during an encounter between amateur sides Desire and Sporting. The beautiful Brazilian decided to run beside the field in white tees and black shorts. However, the strange thing was that she wasn’t wearing any underwear. The players and fans couldn’t take away their eyes from the stunning Brazilian who took centre stage from the lines.

3. Claudia Romani (Italy)

Claudia Romani is Italian. (Credit: Instagram)

Apart from being a successful referee in the Italian league, Claudia Romani is also a stunning model. She has appeared in GQ, Maxim and Playboy Italy due to her striking looks and alluring figure. Considering her looks, she might have been an enormous distraction for players on the pitch. However, the Italian beauty also has been the reason for full packed stadiums. She was named one of the 100 Sexiest Women In The World by FHM Denmark in 2006.

2. Aurélie Sarà Bollier (Sweden)

Aurélie Sarà Bollier during her photo shoot. (Credit: Maxim)

The stunning Swiss beauty has officiated some lower division league matches during the start of her career. However, later she decided to move to a modelling career. It seems she took the right decision as her fan following went through the roof after her stunning images started coming out.

1. Fernanda Colombo Uliana (Brazil)

Fernanda Colombo Uliana is a Brazilian referee. (Credit: Instagram)

Fernanda Colombo Uliana is a successful referee and media personality. She has been officiating in Brasileirao for the past few years. Before she became a line-woman, she was a football commentator and journalist. She wreaked havoc among the Brazilian supporters’ hearts during the 2014 Copa do Brasil presentations.