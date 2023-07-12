Declan Rice 2023 Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Declan Rice is an English professional football player who is currently playing for Premier League team Arsenal and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Declan Rice has claimed the spot of a top-holding midfielder after showing some awe-inspiring performances in this campaign. His superb output has attracted some of the biggest clubs in England and Europe, which led to the transfer of Rice to Arsenal in July 2023.

Declan Rice’s personal life is quite vibrant. He had the support of his family from the beginning, now he has got the love of his life who motivates him to do exceptional things. We are going to talk about the Englishman’s career, personal life and many more in this article. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Declan Rice Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom Father’s Name Sean Rice Mother’s Name Teresa Rice Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth $17 million Age 23 years Date of Birth 14 January 1999 Nationality English Position Defensive Midfielder Youth Clubs Chelsea, West Ham Senior Clubs West Ham United (2017-2023), Arsenal(2023 – ) Achievements (Selected) UEFA European Championship runner-up: 2020, UEFA Nations League third place: 2018–19 Girlfriend Lauren Fryer Children N.A Sponsorships Adidas Social Media Twitter, Instagram

Declan Rice’s net worth and salary

After showcasing spectacular growth with the youth team, Declan Rice pocketed a significant five-year wage deal in 2017. He was reportedly earning 4 Hundred Thousand Euros (3 Hundred and 40 Thousand Pounds) per year. But with his new deal at Arsenal, he is set to earn around £250,000 ($317,000) each week.

We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that Rice has a net worth of $17 million. The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts and sponsorship deals.

Declan Rice Club Career

Declan Rice joined the Chelsea Academy in 2006 when he was seven years old. Failing to convince the coaches with his skills and growth, the Englishman was released from the club in 2014; that’s when he decided to join West Ham.

Declan Rice has known Mikel Arteta’s plan for him since the pair met early this year and other suitors were always playing catch-up.



Arteta wants Rice to be the linchpin for an evolved version of the 4-3-3 that served Arsenal so well last season. He believes the player’s… pic.twitter.com/g4ZN3qlHHE — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) July 9, 2023

It didn’t take long for Declan Rice to settle his legs in the Hammers team. Rice spent some time with the U-23 team playing 32 matches across all competitions. His rise was so rapid that he signed his first professional contract only one year after joining.

Declan Rice got his first senior call-up in April 2017. He made his debut for the Hammers on the last day of the 2016–17 Premier League season against Burnley. Since then, it has been an upward journey for the youngster. The Lions quickly understood his value and gave him a five-year contract in July 2017. In the following season, Declan Rice played 38 matches across all competitions. Following his influential spell in the 2019/20 season, he was named West Ham United Player of the Year.

He won the UEFA Conference League with the Hammers in May 2023 which was his only silverware with the club. Two English clubs Arsenal and Manchester City went to race to sign the player. Later, Man City pulled out of the race which led Arsenal to seal the deal in July 2023 for a reported fee of 105 million pounds.

Declan Rice International career

Declan Rice was eligible to play for Ireland as his grandparents had Irish citizenship. After his Premier League debut, Rice was called to play for Ireland. He debuted for them on 23 March 2018 in a 1–0 defeat to Turkey.

But later, manager Martin O’Neill omitted the West Ham star claiming that he had been planning to play for England. Rice pledged his commitment to England on 13 February 2019. He made his debut for the Three Lions on 22 March 2019 against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. Since then, he has played 29 matches in the England jersey.

Declan Rice Family

Declan Rice was born on 14 January 1999 to Sean Rice and Teresa Rice. We don’t know much about his family as he has maintained secrecy regarding the matter. It seems he doesn’t want to disrupt the lives of his near and dear ones by putting them in excessive media attention. We are unsure whether he has any siblings.

Declan Rice Girlfriend – Lauren Fryer

Declan Rice is in a long-term relationship with Lauren Fryer. The English beauty is pretty secretive regarding her private life and has been avoiding media attention. Hence we couldn’t find much about her. But we believe the duo have a great understanding and trust between them. It remains to be seen whether they manage to pass the test of time.

Declan Rice has endorsed Adidas through his Instagram channel. We currently don’t know what kind of deal he has with the company. But considering his professional growth, he could earn a significant income from sponsorship and endorsement deals.

Declan Rice Car and Tattoo

Declan Rice doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. He currently doesn’t own a car as he prefers to ride by bus.

Declan Rice Social Media

Declan Rice is active on major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 562.9K Followers Here Instagram 2.3m followers Here

FAQs about Declan Rice

What is Declan Rice’s net worth? Declan Rice’s net worth is $17 million. How many clubs have Declan Rice played for? Reguilón has played with two clubs at the senior level – West Ham and Arsenal How old is Declan Rice? He is 24 years old. Nationality of Declan Rice? He is English but has Irish roots. Has Declan Rice ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.