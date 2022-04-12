Christian Pulisic 2022 Net worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Christian Pulisic is an American professional football player who is currently playing for English team Chelsea and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Christian Pulisic showed incredible growth in his first season at Chelsea. Under former manager Frank Lampard, the American star flourished in his role as a winger and was highly productive.

Even though in recent seasons, injury issues have disrupted his performances, he is making improvements and getting chances under Thomas Tuchel. He won the Champions League in the 2020/21 season with Chelsea and remains a strong contender for several domestic and European titles.

Helping his nation pass the qualification round, the American star is going to feature in the 2022 Qatar world cup. Being one of the important members of his nations’ squad, his fellow citizens would be betting on him. Read this article until the end to find more about the Chelsea star.

Christian Pulisic Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Hershey, Pennsylvania, United States Father’s Name Mark Pulisic Mother’s Name Kelley Pulisic Star Sign Virgo Net Worth €14 Million (£12.8 Million) Age 23 years Date of Birth 18 September 1998 Nationality American Position Winger Youth Clubs Brackley Town, Michigan Rush, PA Classics and Borussia Dortmund Senior Clubs Borussia Dortmund (2016-2019), Chelsea (2019-) Achievements (Selected) DFB-Pokal (2016–17), UEFA Champions League (2020–21), UEFA Super Cup (2021), FIFA Club World Cup (2021), CONCACAF Nations League (2019–20) Girlfriend Jordyn Huitema Children Single Sponsorships Puma Social Media Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Christian Pulisic net worth and salary

Chelsea spent a lucrative amount in bringing Christian Pulisic to Stamford Bridge. He is currently earning 3.5 Million Euros (3.2 Million Pound) per year, which puts him in the basket of Chelsea’s highest-earning stars. Before becoming a Blues star, he used to earn a significant amount from Borussia Dortmund. We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that Pulisic has a net worth of €14 Million (£12.8 Million). The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts and sponsorship deals.

Even though Christian Pulisic has a massive wage deal with Chelsea, his current contract is set to end in the summer of 2024. In order to earn a significant pay raise, he has to show convincing performances on the pitch, which isn’t visible in recent matches. Injuries have hampered his growth, and it might impact his earnings as well. But, considering he is young, he has enough time to improve his form.

Christian Pulisic has a net worth of €14 Million (£12.8 Million). (Credit: Instagram)

Christian Pulisic Club Career

Christian Pulisic’s father and mother both played college soccer during their youth. Pulisic started his footballing journey with indoor club Detroit Ignition where his father was a manager in the mid-200s. As the American star moved with his family, he played with different youth clubs, including Brackley Town, Michigan Rush and PA Classics.

After tracking his growth in America, Borussia Dortmund signed Christian Pulisic in February 2015. Initially, he started as a youth player for the U-17 and U-19 teams. But the coaches around him were quick to understand that he might be too good for the youth team.

In 2016, Christian Pulisic was called to join the senior team during winter break. Pulisic got his chance to showcase his talents in two friendly matches where he scored one goal and assisted another.

Pulisic scored a goal and assisted another in his debut match against Union Berlin. Since then, the American has played 127 games for the German team scoring 19 goals and providing 26 assists. In his first season with the first team, he won the DFB-Pokal Cup in 2017. Later that year, the Chelsea star scored a goal in the DFL Supercup against Bayern Munich.

Christian Pulisic after winning the Club World Cup with Chelsea. (Credit: Instagram)

After signing for Chelsea in 2019, Pulisic had an impressive first season, scoring 11 goals and assisting another 10 in 34 matches across all competitions. Even though he suffered a tear in the abductor’s muscle in the middle of the season, he made his comeback strong.

Starting the next season with a hamstring injury, his form dropped. Even though he struggled to hold consistency throughout the season, he scored a crucial goal in the first leg and assisted in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, pushing his team to the final, where they won the title.

Pulisic started the 2021/22 season with a Coronavirus setback. After making his comeback, he lacked promptness and fell from the pecking order. He has returned to action in recent matches. It remains to be seen how he responds.

Christian Pulisic International career

Christian Pulisic has represented his nation at U15 and U17 levels. He even captained the U-17 side to the FIFA U-17 World Cup. He had a significant spell with the youth teams, following which the senior manager called him in 2016.

Christian Pulisic in International action. (Credit: Instagram)

Christian Pulisic made his debut in March 2016 against Guatemala in a world cup qualifying game, becoming the youngest American player to feature in a world cup qualifying game. Since then, Pulisic has scored 21 goals in 47 matches.

Christian Pulisic became the youngest captain of the United States after leading his side in a friendly against Italy in November 2018. In the following year, he became the youngest American to score ten international goals.

Christian Pulisic led his country to CONCACAF Nations League triumph after scoring the winning penalty in the 3-2 victory against Mexico.

Christian Pulisic Family

Christian Pulisic was born on 18 September 1998 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the United States, to Kelley and Mark Pulisic. Both his parents played collegiate soccer during their youth. Later his father, Mark, became a manager for an indoor soccer team, and his mother became a teacher. We are not sure whether Pulisic has any siblings.

So left to right, Christian, mom Kelley, sister Devyn, father Mark and brother Chase. Courtesy of Kelley Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic Girlfriend – Does he have one?

Christian Pulisic doesn’t have any girlfriend at this point. He is only focusing on his football, hence didn’t have the chance to find someone special. Considering he is young, the American star has a lot of time to find his soulmate.

Christian Pulisic has sponsorship deals with Puma. You can check his Instagram profile, where he has endorsed the product of the brands

Christian Pulisic Car and Tattoo

Christian Pulisic doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. We currently don’t have any information about Christian Pulisic’s car.

Christian Pulisic Social Media

Christian Pulisic is active on major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Instagram 5.3m followers Here Facebook 4.3M followers Here Twitter 715.5K Followers Here

FAQs about Christian Pulisic

What is Christian Pulisic’s net worth? Pulisic’s net worth is €14 Million (£12.8 Million). How many clubs have Christian Pulisic played for? Christian Pulisic has played with two clubs at senior level – Borussia Dortmund (2016-2019), Chelsea (2019-). How old is Christian Pulisic? He is 23 years old. Nationality of Christian Pulisic? He is American. Has Christian Pulisic ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.

Read More: