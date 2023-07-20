Soumaïla Coulibaly is a promising French professional footballer who currently plays as a centre-back for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

At just 19 years old, Soumaïla Coulibaly has already demonstrated great promise and potential. His decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain in pursuit of better opportunities has paid off, as he now finds himself playing for a reputable club in Borussia Dortmund.

As he continues to grow and gain experience, football fans can look forward to witnessing his development as a centre-back and his contributions to both club and country. Let us get to know more about his profile in the following paragraphs.

Soumaila Coulibaly of Dortmund runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and Antalyaspor. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Soumaila Coulibaly Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Montfermeil, France Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth $5 Million Age 19 Birthday 14 October 2003 Nationality French Position Centre-back Senior Clubs Borussia Dortmund II, Borussia Dortmund Achievements NA Girlfriend NA (Single) Children NA Social Media Instagram

Soumaila Coulibaly Net Worth and Salary

Coulibaly makes £23,000 per week, or £1,196,000 annually while playing for Borussia Dortmund. His estimated net worth is $5 million, which reflects his accomplishment in the football sector financially. Additionally, his market value is estimated at €1 million, which reflects his potential and the value that the present football market assigns to his skills and qualities.

Soumaila Coulibaly Club Career

Coulibaly chose to join the German team rather than sign a professional deal with the club despite being a graduate of the renowned Paris Saint-Germain Academy. In a March 2021 interview with Le Parisien, Coulibaly discussed his choice to leave Paris Saint-Germain. He stated that he thought PSG had little room for young players to develop, citing the elite roster’s propensity to draw elite talent.

He was driven to look for possibilities elsewhere because of the intense competition for playing time, and when his contract expired on July 1, 2021, he ultimately signed with Borussia Dortmund. On November 2, 2022, Coulibaly took the field for the first time in a UEFA Champions League game against Copenhagen.

Understand Soumaila Coulibaly deal is on the verge of collapsing despite being agreed between Burnley and BVB 🟣⛔️



Coulibaly completed medical tests at Burnley…



…but the deal is currently off due to new problems between clubs regarding the mandatory buy clause. pic.twitter.com/6g17CkO6ke — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

This achievement highlighted his rising stardom as a young footballer because competing at such an elite level is evidence of his talent and potential. He then made his Bundesliga debut on April 15, 2023, against VfB Stuttgart, further confirming his position in the Dortmund lineup. He was rumoured to join Burnley in the summer of 2023 but the deal was reported collapsed. He might look for some other clubs for his development as his play time is limited but there are chances that he might end up staying at BVB.

Soumaila Coulibaly International Career

Already a member of France’s under-16 and under-17 national teams, Coulibaly. His selection to various national teams demonstrates his talent and the appreciation of the French Football Federation. He is likely to advance to higher age groups and possibly even receive a call-up to the senior national team in the future due to his talent, tenacity, and ongoing improvement.

Soumaila Coulibaly Family

Born on October 14, 2003, in Montfermeil, France, Coulibaly is a French professional footballer of Malian descent. While details about his parents are not available, Coulibaly’s heritage can be traced back to Mali. His birthplace in Montfermeil, a commune in the northeastern suburbs of Paris, played a significant role in his upbringing and development as a footballer.

Soumaila Coulibaly Girlfriend

According to the most recent information, Coulibaly is not dating anyone and is now alone. Although there is no information available regarding his sexual connections, it seems that at this point in his life, he is concentrating on his football career and personal growth.

Soumaila Coulibaly is sponsored by Puma. (Credits: @scoulibaly_ Instagram)

Coulibaly is sponsored by Puma, a renowned sportswear brand. He has been seen endorsing Puma’s Future Z boots, showcasing his association with the brand. The sponsorship reflects Puma’s recognition of Coulibaly’s talent and potential as a rising star in the world of football.

Soumaila Coulibaly Cars and Tattoos

The 19-year-old has not been seen driving around in the cities. As a famous professional footballer, he might own a car to travel to training grounds and to stadiums. Unlike many top footballers, he has not inked his skin.

