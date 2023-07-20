Savio Moreira de Oliveira, commonly known as Savio or Savinho, is an up-and-coming Brazilian professional footballer who currently serves as a forward for Troyes, a club competing in the French Ligue 2 and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Sávio began his football journey by joining Atlético Mineiro’s youth setup in 2018. He is set to begin the 2023/24 season at Girona on loan from Troyes. With his impressive performances and promising career trajectory, Sávio Moreira de Oliveira is a player to watch in the coming years.

As he continues to refine his skills and gain experience at Troyes and on loan at PSV, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate his growth and potential contributions to both club and country.

Savio has a net worth of €5 million. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Savio Facts and Wiki

Birth Place São Mateus, Espírito Santo, Brazil Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aries Net Worth $5 Million Age 18 Birthday 10 April 2004 Nationality Brazilian Position Forward Senior Clubs Atlético Mineiro, Troyes, PSV, Jong PSV and Girona Achievements 1X DUTCH CUP WINNER, 1X DUTCH SUPER CUP WINNER, 1X BRAZILIAN CHAMPION, 1X BRAZILIAN CUP WINNER, 1X UNDER-20 SOUTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP WINNER Girlfriend Anna Carolina Barbosa Moreira Children NA Social Media Instagram

Savio Net Worth and Salary

Savio currently holds a market value of €5.00 million, reflecting the perceived worth of his skills and potential in the football market. Additionally, his estimated net worth stands at $5 million, indicating his financial success thus far in his career. While information regarding his salary is not available, these figures demonstrate the recognition and value placed on Sávio’s talent and his potential for future growth in the sport.

Savio Club Career

On June 18, 2020, Savio signed his first professional contract after displaying his abilities and promise. The three-year contract had a significant €60 million release clause, demonstrating the club’s great appreciation for him. On September 19, 2020, during a Série A match against Atletico Goianiense, the young player made his Atlético debut. Even though he only participated in the game’s final ten minutes, it represented a key turning point for his career.

Savio’s first goal as a professional was scored on May 19, 2022, in a 3-1 Copa Libertadores victory over Independiente del Valle, further demonstrating his ability on the pitch. Atlético Mineiro confirmed in June 2022 that it has reached a deal with the City Football Group for the transfer of Savio.

Savinho, new Girona player from Man City on loan. Official and confirmed 🇧🇷 https://t.co/KnNQ1wXBO6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

With an additional €6 million in possible variables, the deal cost €6.5 million. Savio was initially allocated to Troyes, a French team that plays in Ligue 2, as per the terms of the agreement. But on July 22, 2022, not long after signing with Troyes, Sávio moved on loan to PSV for the remainder of the 2022–23 campaign. He is set to join Girona on loan from Troyes for the 2023/24 season.

Savio International Career

Savio has represented Brazil at the youth level. Notably, he was a member of the Brazil U15s team that emerged victorious at the 2019 South American U-15 Championship. During the tournament, he showcased his scoring prowess by netting four goals, further solidifying his potential as a talented young player.

Savio Family

Sávio Moreira de Oliveira, born on April 10, 2004, hails from São Mateus, Espírito Santo, Brazil. Unfortunately, specific details about his parents are not available. As an emerging football talent, Sávio’s birthplace in São Mateus played a role in his upbringing and development as a player. While information about his family remains private, his passion for the sport and dedication to his career is evident.

Savio’s Girlfriend – Anna Carolina

Savio is in a relationship with Anna Carolina. The couple has been sharing pictures of themselves together on social media platforms, providing glimpses into their personal life. Furthermore, there are pictures shared by them suggesting that they are engaged, indicating a deeper commitment to their relationship.

Savio with his fiance Anna Carolina during the engagement. (Credits: @savinho Instagram)

Savio does not currently have any sponsors or endorsements. Although professional football players frequently sign sponsorship and endorsement agreements, it appears that Savio has not yet done so. But it’s feasible that as his profession develops and his visibility rises, he will eventually attract sponsors and endorsement opportunities.

Savio Cars and Tattoos

Savio is one of the popular footballing figures in his region but has not been spotted driving but is known to own some cool cars in his garage. He has a tattoo on his right arm and also on his right shoulder to which the details are not available.

FAQs about Savio