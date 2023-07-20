Angelino is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a left-back for the Turkish club Galatasaray on loan from RB Leipzig and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jose Angel Esmorís Tasende, commonly known as Angelino, is a talented Spanish footballer who has showcased his versatility as a left-back or left midfielder throughout his career. He joined Galatasaray in June 2023 from RB Leipzig on loan.

The path of Angelino demonstrates his adaptability, versatility, and talent as a left-sided player. He has demonstrated that he is a vital asset for the organisations he has represented with his ability to contribute both defensively and offensively. Football fans will definitely be keenly watching this young Spanish footballer’s performances as his career develops and hoping for further success from him.

Angelino will join Galatasaray on loan from RB Leipzig in June 2023. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Angelino Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Coristanco, Spain Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name Soneira Tasende Añón Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £12.9 Million Age 26 Birthday 4 January 1997 Nationality Spanish Position Left-Back / Left Midfielder Senior Clubs Manchester City, New York City FC, Girona, Mallorca, NAC Breda, PSV Eindhoven, RB Leipzig, TSG Hoffenheim, Galatasaray Achievements 1X GERMAN CUP WINNER

2X ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH SUPER CUP WINNER Girlfriend Rociogalindo Children NA Social Media Instagram

Angelino’s Net Worth and Salary

Angelino is set to earn an amazing salary of £53,000 per week, or £2,756,000 annually. Angelino’s financial success, which totals £12,952,160, is a result of his talent and commitment to the game. He has signed a long-term deal with the Turkish club and hopes to earn lucratively with his new contract. Further emphasising his importance as a sought-after player in the football market, his market value is a significant €12.00m.

Angelino Career

Angelino moved significantly to Manchester City in 2012 and inked a four-year contract with the Premier League powerhouses. He first played for the reserves and under-18s, where he showed promise and caught the attention of the coaching staff. Angelino made his first appearance for Manchester City’s first team on January 30, 2016, in a 4-0 FA Cup victory over Aston Villa. In the 2016–2017 season, he eventually made two appearances for the team, including his Champions League debut against Steaua București.

Angelino’s career has also included loan stints that have given him the opportunity to gain important experience and display his abilities. He made his professional debut in a tie with Toronto while on loan at New York City FC in 2015. Following a productive loan stint with NAC Breda in the Netherlands, he then began loan moves to Girona and Mallorca in Spain. PSV Eindhoven was impressed by his strong Eredivisie exploits, and he signed a five-year contract to join the team in June 2018.

Official, confirmed. Angeliño has joined Galatasaray 🟡🔴🇹🇷



◉ €1.5m loan fee.

◉ €6m buy clause.

◉ €2.3m salary per season. pic.twitter.com/yLGFKoxfXz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

In July 2019, Manchester City used a buy-back clause to re-sign Angelino after he enjoyed success at PSV. In September 2019, he made his Premier League debut, and he has since played for Manchester City. He joined RB Leipzig for the rest of the season, but in January 2020, he returned to Germany on loan. For the 2020–2021 season, his loan was extended in recognition of his significant achievements, including his goal against his native club.

Angelino committed permanently to RB Leipzig on February 12, 2021, after agreeing to a four-year deal with the German team. He gained prominence for the team and kept up his impressive performance. He made a season-long loan move to TSG Hoffenheim in August 2022. Angelino started a new journey in July 2023 when he signed a loan deal with Süper Lig team Galatasaray. Between RB Leipzig and Galatasaray, there is a conditional purchase price included in the loan agreement.

Angelino Family

Angelino was born in Saint-Doulchard, France, on August 18, 1994. Soneira Tasende Aón is his mother’s name and details regarding his father are still unknown. Dani Tasende, Angelino’s younger brother, grew up playing football and eventually became a left-back as well. Dani has participated in youth matches for Manchester City and is currently exhibiting his talents for Villarreal B in Spain.

Angelino has a net worth of £12.9 Million. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Angelino’s wife – Rocio Galindo

The talented football player Angelino enjoys a happy personal life with his wife Rocio. The couple has a happy relationship and is frequently photographed enjoying time together. They post these photos on social media platforms for their fans to view.

Their child, whose name is known but not given here, is a blessing. In addition, Rocio makes a significant contribution to the online community as an Instagram influencer with a following of 30.7K. Their positive friendship and engaged online presence support Angelino’s prosperous football career.

Angelino’s sponsors and endorsements are not specifically disclosed anywhere. Professional soccer players frequently sign endorsement contracts and work with several brands, but Angeliño’s exact sponsorships have not been widely published or made public. As athletes progress in their careers and acquire more notoriety and acclaim, sponsorship arrangements are frequently established.

Angelino with his wife Rocio Galindo. (Credits: @angleino_69 Instagram)

Angelino Cars and Tattoos

The gifted football player Angelino has beautiful tattoos all over his body. His entire body is covered in tattoos, including his hands, left leg, both chest and stomach and entire back. His unique personality and personal flair are reflected in his tattoos. While little is known about Angelino’s automobile, it is clear that his love of self-expression extends beyond the football pitch to his body art, giving his persona a distinctive touch.

