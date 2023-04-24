Simone Pafundi 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Simone Pafundi is an Italian professional footballer who plays as a forward for the Italian club Udinese and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Simone Pafundi is a talented young Italian footballer who has shown promise at both club and international levels. He has made a name for himself as a forward for Udinese and has represented Italy at various youth levels before making his senior team debut at just 16 years old.

Pafundi has also represented Italy at various youth international levels, including the under-16 and under-17 national teams. He is a talented young footballer with a bright future ahead of him, and many fans and experts are eager to see where his career takes him. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.

The net worth of Simone Pafundi is estimated to be £1.15 million as of 2023. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Simone Pafundi Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Monfalcone, Italy Father’s Name Rob Mother’s Name Lisa Star Sign Pisces Net Worth £1.15 Million Age 17 Birthday 14 March 2006 Nationality Italian Position Forward Senior Clubs Udinese Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Simone Pafundi’s Net Worth and Salary

Simone Pafundi is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £1.15 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €3.50m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the League to get a high market value.

Simone Pafundi Club Career

Simone Pafundi began playing football with UFM Monfalcone, the team from his hometown. However, Udinese quickly saw him at a young competition in 2014 and signed him. Pafundi became a standout performer for Udinese’s under-19 team during the 2021–22 season, contributing seven assists and six goals in 16 games in the Campionato Primavera 2.

Pafundi’s outstanding achievements during this time earned him his first professional contract with Udinese and his first selections for the team’s first squad. On May 22, 2022, when he was only 16 years old, he made his professional debut for Udinese after replacing Roberto Pereyra in a 4-0 victory over Salernitana on the road. As a result, he played in a Serie A game for the first time as a player born in 2006.

⚪🔵 Simone Pafundi: tiene 17 años -más chico que la mayoría- y es una de las joyas italianas. Juega en el Udinese y ya fue citado a la Selección mayor. pic.twitter.com/06VPKY0Cpl — Boing 97.3 (@radioboing) April 17, 2023

Due to Pafundi’s rise as a talented young player, several clubs, including Italian powerhouses Juventus and Inter Milan, have expressed interest. Udinese has made it obvious that they do not intend to sell their young star, and they have signed him to a long-term contract as a result.

Simone Pafundi International Career

Pafundi has represented Italy at various youth international levels, including the under-16 and under-17 national teams. He was called up by head coach Roberto Mancini to join a training camp with the Italy senior national team in May 2022. In November of the same year, Pafundi received his first official call-up to the senior national team for two friendlies against Albania and Austria. He made his debut for the Azzurri on November 16, 2022, playing against Albania and becoming the third-youngest debutant in the history of the Italian national team.

Simone Pafundi Family

Simone Pafundi was born on 14 March 2006 in Monfalcone, Italy. His parents’ names are not available on the Internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has an older brother, Andrea, who is a football player, he plays for Udinese. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Simone Pafundi’s Girlfriend

The Forward prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Simone Pafundi is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @simone.pafundi Instagram)

Simone Pafundi is sponsored by Nike company. Also, he mentioned it on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Simone Pafundi Cars and Tattoos

Simone Pafundi’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Simone Pafundi has not inked his skin yet.

Read More:

FAQs about Simone Pafundi