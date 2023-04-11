Lautaro Blanco 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Lautaro Blanco is an Argentine professional football player who plays as a left-back for the La Liga club Elche and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Lautaro Blanco is a highly talented and versatile midfielder who has made a significant impact in the world of football. His technical abilities, work rate, determination, and leadership qualities have made him a valuable asset to any team he has played for. He was included in the Argentinian senior football team for the friendly matches in March 2023. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.

Lautaro Blanco of Argentina in action during a training session at Julio H. Grondona Training Camp on March 22, 2023 in Ezeiza, Argentina. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Lautaro Blanco Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Las Delicias, Argentina Father’s Name Sergio Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Pisces Net Worth £200-400 K Age 24 Birthday 19 February 1999 Nationality Argentine Position Left-back Senior Clubs Elche, Rosario Central Achievements NA Girlfriend Yamii Barrios Children NA Social Media Instagram

Lautaro Blanco’s Net Worth and Salary

Lautaro Blanco is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £200-400k as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €3.50m by Transfermarkt. His salary remains unknown but is clear that he earns a decent salary at the club.

Lautaro Blanco Club Career

Blanco’s journey started at a local team, La Consolata before he joined the renowned Rosario Central Academy, where he signed his first professional contract in July 2020.

Under the guidance of manager Kily González, Blanco made his breakthrough into the Rosario Central first team, showcasing his talents in the Copa de la Liga Profesional match against Godoy Cruz in November 2020. Playing as a left-back, Blanco’s performance helped secure a 2-1 victory for his team, establishing him as a promising young talent in Argentine football.

The net worth of Lautaro Blanco is estimated to be £200-400k as of 2023.(Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

In August 2022, Blanco made a move to Elche CF in Spanish La Liga. The transfer agreement between Elche CF and Rosario Central highlighted the growing recognition of Blanco’s abilities. He joined Elche CF in January 2023, and his defensive skills, speed, and versatility quickly earned him a pivotal role in the team’s performances in La Liga.

Lautaro Blanco International Career

Blanco’s talent and potential have also been recognized at the international level, as he received his first call-up to the Argentina senior national team in March 2023, under the guidance of head coach Lionel Scaloni. This highlights the trust and belief that the national team has in Blanco’s abilities and underscores his growing reputation as a rising star in Argentine football.

Lautaro Blanco with the Argentina senior team captain Leo Messi. (Credits: @lauti_blanco Instagram)

Lautaro Blanco Family

Lautaro Blanco was born on 19 February 1999 in Las Delicias, Argentina. His father’s name is Sergio and his mother’s name is not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. His dad died in September 2020 after contracting COVID-19 at his workplace. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Lautaro Blanco’s Girlfriend

The Left-back has been enjoying his time with his girlfriend Yamii Barrios. The couple is roaming, going to parties, and making fun and has been a joyful pair. She is on Instagram with 2.1K followers. Other information is not unknown. Let’s hope they get married soon.

Lautaro Blanco has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

❝Solo pensamos en ganar a Osasuna❞



💬 Lautaro Blanco 💚 pic.twitter.com/zaEkAgqj8C — Elche Club de Fútbol🌴💯🥇 (@elchecf) January 17, 2023

Lautaro Blanco Cars and Tattoos

Lautaro Blanco’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Lautaro Blanco has not inked his skin yet.

