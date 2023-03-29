Felix Nmecha 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Felix Nmecha is a professional footballer from Germany who currently plays as a midfielder for VfL Wolfsburg and the Germany national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Felix Nmecha is a professional footballer from Germany who currently plays as a midfielder for the German Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg. Born on February 2, 2000, in Hamburg, Germany, Felix is the younger brother of another professional footballer, Lukas Nmecha.

Felix Nmecha’s future in football looks bright, and he is expected to play a crucial role for the club in the coming years. His potential has already caught the eye of several top clubs in Europe, and it won’t be a surprise if he becomes a household name in the world of football in the near future.

The net worth of Felix Nmecha is estimated to be £4.6 million as of 2023. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Felix Nmecha Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Hamburg, Germany Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth £4.6M Age 22 Birthday 10 October 2000 Nationality German Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Manchester City, VfL Wolfsburg Achievements 2X ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER

1X U21 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Felix Nmecha’s Net Worth and Salary

Felix Nmecha is a young player born in Hamburg, Germany and has made his way up in footballing which has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £4.6 million as of 2023. The player’s market value in 2023 is valued at €3m by Transfermarket. Felix Nmecha earns £14,000 per week, and £728,000 per year playing for Wolfsburg as an AM. Felix Nmecha’s net worth is £1,513,200. Felix Nmecha is 21 years old and was born in Germany. His current contract expires on June 30, 2024.

Felix Nmecha Club Career

Felix Nmecha started his football career at the Manchester City Academy, where he joined as a teenager in 2011. He played for the club’s youth teams and impressed the coaches with his skills, speed, and versatility on the field. He made his debut for Manchester City’s first team in August 2020 in a pre-season friendly against Preston North End.

Felix Nmecha is known for his dribbling skills, ability to hold the ball in tight spaces, and his vision to pick out teammates with precise passes. He can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, and he is equally comfortable with both feet. His style of play is often compared to that of his brother Lukas, who is also known for his versatility and technical ability.

Felix Nmecha is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Despite being only 23 years old, Felix Nmecha has already made several appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. He joined the German club VfL Wolfsburg leaving Manchester City in 2021 June.

Felix Nmecha International Career

Felix has represented the German U-16, U-17, U-198, and U-21 national teams, where he has shown his potential to become a top player in the future. He was called up for the senior team in March 2023 and made his senior debut for Germany against Belgium in the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifying match where the match resulted in a 3-2 loss.

Felix Nmecha’s Family

Felix Nmecha was born on 10 October 2000 in Hamburg, Germany. His Father’s name and Mother’s name are unknown yet struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. Nmecha is the younger brother of fellow player Lukas Nmecha. Both were born in Germany to a Nigerian father and a German mother, before moving to England at a young age.

Felix Nmecha is a professional footballer from Germany who currently plays as a midfielder for the German Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Felix Nmechas Girlfriend

The player has not been rumoured to be dating anyone. He spends most of his time on the field practising, even on his social media he has not shared any pictures with any girl, it is also possible that he wants to keep his dating life private.

Felix Nmechas has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his peak phase and will attract more sponsors in whatever company he is interested in.

Felix Nmechas Cars & Tattoos

Felix Nmechas has not been spotted driving around in any car in Hamburg, Germany. It’s still unknown the exact car the 22-year-old owns, but due to his success and financial position, it is obvious that he does have a good selection of cars. Unlike most footballers, Felix Nmechas does not seem to have any tattoos that we know of at least for the time being. It remains to be seen if he inks his body in the near future.

