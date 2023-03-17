Rico Henry 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Rico Henry is an English professional footballer who plays as a left-back for the Premier League club Brentford and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Rico Henry is a talented professional footballer from England who currently plays as a left-back for Brentford FC in the English Premier League. He was born on July 8, 1997, in Birmingham, England, and began his football career at the age of seven, when he joined the youth academy of his local club, Walsall FC.

Rico Henry is a talented and dedicated footballer who has already achieved a great deal in his career. With his skill, athleticism, and positive attitude, he has the potential to become one of the best left backs in the game.

Brentford’s English defender Rico Henry controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Chelsea. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rico Henry Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Birmingham, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Cancer Net Worth £1.5 Million Age 25 Birthday 8 July 1997 Nationality English Position Left-back Senior Clubs Walsall, Brentford. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Rico Henry’s Net Worth and Salary

Rico Henry is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £1.5 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €22.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £520 k per year playing for Brentford as a Left-back.

Rico Henry Club Career

Henry made his senior debut for Walsall FC in September 2014 at the age of 17 and quickly established himself as a key player in the team. He went on to make over 80 appearances for the club, impressive with his pace, agility, and defensive skills.

Rico Henry signed with Brentford FC in August 2016 for an initial fee of £1.5m, which rose to £5m. He made his debut in February 2017, replacing Tom Field as the first-choice left-back, before suffering a knee injury in May 2017. He returned for the 2017-18 season but suffered an ACL injury in September 2017, requiring surgery. He returned in November 2018, scoring his first goal in January 2019, but suffered a foot injury in February that saw him miss two months of the season.

The net worth of Rico Henry is estimated to be £1.5 million as of 2023. (Photo by Chloe Knott/Getty Images)

He made a career-high 51 appearances in the 2019-20 season, culminating in defeat in the Championship playoff final. He was injured again in February 2021 with a torn hamstring, but returned for the playoffs and helped Brentford achieve promotion to the Premier League. He was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year for his performances in the 2020-21 season. In the 2021-22 season, he scored three goals in 37 appearances and signed a new four-year contract in March 2022.

Rico Henry International Career

Rico Henry played for England U12 in the 2008 Danone Nations Cup and won four caps for the U19 team. He also played for England U20 in the 2017 Four Nations Tournament, helping the team win the competition. However, he had to withdraw from the 2017 U20 World Cup due to an injury. Despite being born in England, Henry is of Jamaican descent and has expressed interest in representing the Jamaica national team.

Rico Henry of Brentford during the Premier League match between Brentford and Southampton. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Rico Henry Family

Rico Henry was born on 8 July 1997 in Birmingham, England. His parents’ names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Rico Henry’s Girlfriend

The Left-back prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Rico Henry is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @ricohenry Instagram)

Rico Henry has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Rico Henry Cars and Tattoos

Rico Henry has a Mercedes Benz AMG car (black colour). It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Rico Henry has not inked his skin yet.

FAQs about Rico Henry