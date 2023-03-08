Manuel Lanzini 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Manuel Lanzini is an Argentine professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club West Ham United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Manuel Lanzini joined the Premier League club West Ham United in 2016 from Saudi Professional club Al Jazira. Lanzini is a skilled and talented footballer who has played for various clubs in South America, the Middle East, and Europe. He is a key player for West Ham United and a regular in the Argentine national team.

Lanzini is not only a great athlete but also a person who cares about giving back to his community. Off the field, Lanzini is known for his charity work. He has supported various organizations that work towards helping underprivileged children and families.

The net worth of Manuel Lanzini is estimated to be £27.6 million as of 2023. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manuel Lanzini Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Ituzaingó, Argentina Father’s Name Hector Mother’s Name Miriam Tejera Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £27.6 Million Age 30 Birthday 15 February 1993 Nationality Argentine Position Attacking Midfielder Senior Clubs River Plate, Al Jazira, Fluminense, Achievements 1X BRAZILIAN CHAMPION

1X ARGENTINIAN CHAMPION Girlfriend Jennifer Reina, Fluminense, Al Jazira, West Ham United. Children Benjamín Lanzini and Valentino Lanzini Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Manuel Lanzini’s Net Worth and Salary

Manuel Lanzini is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £27.6 million as of 2023. The player’s market value in 2023 is valued at €10.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £3.5 million per year playing for West Ham United as an Attacking-Midfielder.

Manuel Lanzini Club Career

Lanzini started his youth career with River Plate, where he was quickly impressed with his skills and technique. He made his professional debut for River Plate in 2010 and played for the club until 2014.

In 2014, Lanzini joined the United Arab Emirates club Al Jazira on loan. He had a successful stint with the club, scoring 10 goals in 31 appearances. After his loan spell with Al Jazira, he returned to Argentina and signed with Fluminense on loan. He played 31 games for the Brazilian club, scoring 8 goals.

West Ham United’s Argentinian midfielder Manuel Lanzini reacts prior to the start of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Manchester City at the London Stadium, in London on May 15, 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2015, Lanzini joined West Ham United on loan, and he quickly became a fan favourite. The following year, West Ham signed him on a permanent deal, and he has been a key player for the club ever since. Lanzini’s creativity and vision make him a valuable asset for West Ham’s attack, and he has scored many important goals for the club.

Manuel Lanzini International Career

Lanzini made his debut for the Argentine national team in 2017 and has since become a regular in the squad. He has played in many important matches for Argentina, including the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Manuel Lanzini Family

Manuel Lanzini was born on 15 February 1993 in Ituzaingó, Argentina. His parents Hector and Miriam Tejera struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. His father is also a football player, he played for Sporting Cristal and Deportivo Moron. He has an elder brother name Tomás Lanzini. His Mother’s information and other details about the family are not revealed yet.

Manuel Lanzini’s Wife – Jennifer Reina

The Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Jennifer Reina. The couple got married in June 2021 and has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a two-baby boy who is Benjamín Lanzini and Valentino Lanzini. The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.

Manuel Lanzini is married to Jennifer Reina and the couple is blessed with two kids. (Credits: @manulanzini Instagram)

Manuel Lanzini has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is growing his phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Manuel Lanzini Cars and Tattoos

Manuel Lanzini has been known to own some cool cars including a White Audi R8 car in Argentina. Audi R8 has a nice back and gives a sporty look. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Manuel Lanzini has inked his skin but the theme of tattoos on his body is different and nice. He inked his parent’s faces, his son’s like he is walking him through the world, all over his chest and hands.

Manuel Lanzini of West Ham United. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Read More:

FAQs about Manuel Lanzini