Thakgalo Leshabela 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Thakgalo Khanya Leshabela is a talented South African footballer, currently playing as a midfielder for the renowned Premier League club, Leicester City. Born in Soshanguve in 1999, Leshabela spent most of his childhood in Northampton, England. He began his footballing journey with Leicester City and was signed on as a professional player in January 2019.

Leshabela’s hard work and dedication paid off when he made his much-awaited Premier League debut in March 2021. His skills, agility, and tenacity on the field have made him a valuable asset to his team.

Thakgalo Leshabela of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Sheffield United at The King Power Stadium on March 14, 2021 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Thakgalo Leshabela Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Soshanguve, South Africa Father’s Name N/A Mother’s Name N/A Star Sign Virgo Net Worth $1 million Age 23 Birthday 18 September 1999 Nationality South African Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Leicester City, Shrewsbury Town, and Crewe Alexandra Achievements N/A Girlfriend N/A Children N/A Social Media N/A

Thakgalo Leshabela Net Worth and Salary

Thakgalo Khanya Leshabela, a rising star in the world of professional football, has accumulated an estimated net worth of $100,000 through his hard work and dedication to his craft. His impressive skills on the field have earned him a commendable reputation, as well as a current market value of ₹80 L. Leshabela has proven himself to be a valuable asset to his team, and his talent and commitment to the sport bode well for his future success in the field of professional football. As he continues to hone his skills and improve his game, Leshabela’s net worth and market value are likely to grow even furth.

Thakgalo Leshabela Club Career

Thakgalo Leshabela is a professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Leicester City in the English Premier League. Leshabela joined Leicester City’s academy at the age of nine and worked his way through the youth ranks, signing his first professional contract with the club in July 2018. He made his first-team debut for Leicester City in a League Cup match against Luton Town on September 24, 2019, coming on as a substitute in the 88th minute.

Leshabela has also been a regular for Leicester City’s under-23 team and has been a key player in their Premier League 2 campaigns. He helped them win the Premier League 2 title in the 2020-21 season, scoring five goals in 19 appearances.

Leicester City’s South African midfielder Thakgalo Leshabela vies for the ball against Sheffield United’s English midfielder John Lundstram (R) during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Sheffield United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on March 14, 2021. (Photo by MOLLY DARLINGTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In the 2021-22 season, Leshabela made his Premier League debut for Leicester City, coming on as a substitute in a match against Crystal Palace on December 11, 2021. He has since made a few more appearances for the first team and has also been named on the bench for several Premier League matches.

Overall, Leshabela’s club career has been mostly with Leicester City, and he has been progressing through the ranks at the club. With his talent and potential, he could become a regular member of the first team in the future.

Thakgalo Leshabela International Career

Thakgalo Leshabela is a talented football player who has had the privilege of representing South Africa at the international level. He has showcased his skills and dedication as a member of the national under-20 team, having participated in major tournaments such as the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations and the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

These competitions are highly competitive and attract the best young footballers from around the world, making it a significant achievement for Leshabela to have been a part of them. By representing his country on the global stage, Leshabela has demonstrated his commitment to the sport and his potential to succeed at higher levels in the future.

Congratulations to 🇿🇦 Thakgalo Leshabela for making his Premier League debut for Leicester City on the weekend! pic.twitter.com/ebUOwDrnK2 — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) March 15, 2021

Thakgalo Leshabela Family

Leshabela, a talented individual, was born in the vibrant township of Soshanguve, located near Pretoria in South Africa. Despite his parents being originally from Limpopo, Leshabela spent most of his early childhood in Soshanguve before relocating to Northampton, England, at the tender age of 2.

He pursued his education at the prestigious Northampton Academy, where he honed his skills and developed a keen interest in various fields. Leshabela’s multicultural upbringing and diverse educational background have undoubtedly shaped him into the dynamic individual he is today.

Thakgalo Leshabela Girlfriend/Wife

As per reports, the budding athlete prioritizes honing his abilities on the practice field over pursuing romantic liaisons. There are no traces of him having any photographs with girls on his social media accounts, nor any indications of his involvement in a romantic relationship. His unwavering attention towards his career and zealousness to enhance his skills is apparent, which underscores his unwavering commitment to achieving success in his sport.

Despite not endorsing any products on his social media channels, Thakgalo Leshabela’s growing talent and impressive displays on the field could draw the attention of potential sponsors. Companies searching for athletes to promote their products may find the young player’s potential and commitment to his sport attractive, thus increasing the likelihood of future endorsements.

🇿🇦 21 year old South African Thakgalo Leshabela comes on for Leicester City and Premier League debut. #LEISHU #bafanabafana #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/CzBxvVpjiF — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) March 14, 2021

Thakgalo Leshabela Cars and Tattoos

There have been no sightings of Thakgalo Leshabela behind the wheel on the roads of South Africa, but it’s highly likely that he has a noteworthy assortment of vehicles in his garage to choose from. In contrast to numerous soccer players, Thakgalo Leshabela has yet to get any tattoos.

