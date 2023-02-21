Owen Goodman 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Owen Goodman is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the reserve team of Crystal Palace and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Owen Goodman joined the Premier League club Crystal Palace’s academy in July 2022. The young goalkeeper is considered to be one for the future and hopes to succeed with the first team under the legendary ex-footballer and coach Patrick Vieira.

Owen has represented England’s national football team at the youth level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Owen Goodman is a Canadian professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the reserve team of Crystal Palace. (Credits: @CPFCAcademy Twitter)

Owen Goodman Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Romford, England Father’s Name Debra Fay Johnson Goodman Mother’s Name Perry Albert Goodman Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth NA Age 19 Birthday 27 November 2003 Nationality English Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Crystal Palace FC Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Owen Goodman’s Net Worth and Salary

Owen Goodman is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated as not available on the internet. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €150k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the Premier League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of less than £1 million per year playing for Crystal Palace F.C.

Owen Goodman Career

Goodman is a talented goalkeeper from Canada who has made significant progress in his football career. He has reached the top Academy level and has even competed with the first team during the summer of 2022 pre-season with Crystal Palace. Additionally, he has represented England’s Under-18s internationally.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, Goodman visited Norwood and Brixton Food Bank to support the club’s community work and volunteered his time to witness the essential work that was being done there.

Goodman made 19 league appearances for the Under-18s during the 2021/22 campaign and kept six clean sheets, resulting in Rob Quinn’s side finishing third in the U18 Premier League South.

During the following campaign, Goodman started to train regularly with the first team and featured in pre-season games against Gillingham and Ipswich Town. His impressive performances earned him a spot on the first-team bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers in October 2022. Goodman signed a contract extension with the club in November 2022, cementing his future with the team.

Owen Goodman Family

Owen Goodman was born on 27 November 2003 in Romford, England. His parents Debra Fay Johnson Goodman and Perry Albert Goodman struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Goodman revealed his inspiration; "My family had a good relationship with Kanu Nwankwo. We have spoken about Nigeria and our football history. I want to be part of this in the future." pic.twitter.com/Vy9eWtl3II — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) October 30, 2021

Owen Goodman’s Girlfriend

The GoalKeeper prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Owen Goodman has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Owen Goodman Cars and Tattoos

Owen Goodman has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Romford in England It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Owen Goodman has not inked his skin yet.

Read More:

FAQs about Owen Goodman