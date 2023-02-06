Charlie McNeill 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Charlie McNeill is an English professional football player who plays as a centre-forward for the League Two club Newport County on loan from the Premier League club Manchester United and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Charlie Martin McNeill famously called Charlie McNeill joined the English League Two club Newport County on loan in 2023 from Manchester United. The youngster is a famous Manchester City football academy graduate who has scored more than 600 goals at the youth level.

The young English forward has represented England’s football team at the youth level and is yet to make his senior debut for the national team. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Charlie McNeill joined the English League Two club Newport County on loan in 2023 from Manchester United.(Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Charlie McNeill Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Droylsden, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Virgo Net Worth £361k Age 19 Birthday 9 September 2003 Nationality English Position Forward Senior Clubs Manchester United, Newport County. Achievements 1X TOP GOAL SCORER Girlfriend Grace Mullaney Children NA Social Media Instagram

Charlie McNeill’s Net Worth and Salary

Charlie McNeill is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £361k as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €6.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £176,800 per year playing for the English club Manchester United. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Charlie McNeill Club Career

McNeill, born in Droylsden, began his career at his childhood club Manchester United before moving to city rivals Manchester City in 2014. While with City, he scored over 600 goals in the youth team.

In 2020, Manchester United signed McNeill for a reported £750,000 and he continued his goal-scoring form with 24 goals in 21 games in his first season with the U18 squad. He made his first-team debut for United in the UEFA Europa League against Real Sociedad on September 8, 2022, one day before his 19th birthday.

The net worth of Charlie McNeill is estimated to be £361k as of 2023. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

On January 31, 2023, McNeill was loaned to League Two club Newport County until the end of the season. He made his debut for Newport in a starting role in a 2-1 League Two win against Swindon Town on February 4, 2023.

Charlie McNeill International Career

Charlie made his debut for the U16 team of England on 14 January 2019 against Albania in a friendly match and the match ended in a 2-0 win. He scored his first goal for the U16 team against Moldova on the next day after his U16 debut and the match ended in a 5-1 win. He is yet to appear for the senior team of England and might get his chance soon.

Charlie McNeill Family

Charlie McNeill was born on 9 September 2003 in Droylsden, England. His parents’ names are not unknown but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Charlie McNeill’s Girlfriend

Charlie McNeill has been in a relationship with Grace Mullaney and enjoying his time with his Girlfriend. They have been a joyful pair roaming around having fun and partying. Let’s hope these beautiful pairs get married soon.

Charlie McNeill has been in a relationship with Grace Mullaney and enjoying his time with his Girlfriend. (Credits: @charliemcneill9 Instagram)

Charlie McNeill has been seen endorsing Adidas company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Charlie McNeill Cars and Tattoos

Charlie McNeill has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Droylsden in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Charlie McNeill has gotten inked on his left arm.

Read More:

FAQs about Charlie McNeill