Mads Bidstrup 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Mads Bidstrup joined the Danish Professional League club Nordsjaelland on loan from the Premier League club Brentford in 2022. The young midfielder has been playing at a decent level and hopes to grow better by training hard every day.

The young talent has been valued highly by the club and the management hopes to make him stay for a long time. He has represented Denmark’s national team at youth levels and is yet to make the senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Mads Bidstrup joined the Danish Professional League club Nordsjaelland on loan from the Premier League club Brentford in 2022. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mads Bidstrup Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Køge, Denmark Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Pisces Net Worth £2m Age 21 Birthday 25 February 2001 Nationality Danish Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Brentford, Nordsjælland Achievements 1x German Under-17 Bundesliga North/North-east champion Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Mads Bidstrup’s Net Worth and Salary

Football contributed much to Mads’ earnings as a young player. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will reach £2m by 2023. The market value of the player is estimated to be €1.50m by Transfermarkt in 2023. In order to get a high market value, the player must prove his worth.

Currently, he earns £884,000 per year playing for the Danish Superliga club Nordsjælland. In the future, he might have lucrative deals if he reaches the top level.

Mads Bidstrup Club Career

Bidstrup started out in the youth systems of Herfølge, Brøndby, and Copenhagen before transferring to German club RB Leipzig in 2018 for a 15 million dollar fee. Bidstrup was a member of the RB Leipzig U19 team that reached the 2019 DFB-Pokal Junior Final.

In July 2020, Bidstrup joined the B team at English Championship club Brentford on a three-year contract with the option of a further year. The fee was undisclosed. He made his B team debut and was later included in the first team squad for a league match. He was a regular inclusion on the bench and made several appearances, including a substitute cameo in the promotion-clinching 2–0 2021 Championship play-off Final victory over Swansea City.

According to estimates, the net worth of Mads Bidstrup will reach £2m by 2023.(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

During the first half of the 2021-2022 Premier League season, Bidstrup was a frequent inclusion on the substitutes’ bench. He mostly featured in cup competitions and his starting performance in a 4-1 FA Cup third-round win was recognized with a nomination for a place in the Team of the Round.

He joined the Danish Superliga club Nordsjælland on loan until the end of the 2021-2022 season. He made 13 appearances before returning to Brentford and signing a new two-year contract with a two-year option during the off-season. In July 2022, he rejoined Nordsjælland on loan for the duration of the 2022-2023 season.

Mads Bidstrup International Career

Bidstrup has won 22 caps and scored one goal while representing Denmark at U16 to U19 level. He was called into the U20 squad for two friendlies in June 2021 but later withdrew. In September 2021, he was given his first call-up to the U21 team and made appearances in both matches.

Leipzig cerró el fichaje del danés Mads Bidstrup a cambio de 20 millones de euros ¿El dato? Tiene apenas 16 años. pic.twitter.com/FAjAfIi4rt — VarskySports (@VarskySports) January 25, 2018

Mads Bidstrup Family

Bidstrup was born on Feb 25, 2001 in Køge, Denmark. His parents worked hard to support his rise to the professional football level both mentally and financially. No details about the family, including their name, have been disclosed

Mads Bidstrup’s Girlfriend

It has been reported that Mads Bidstrup is currently unmarried and not in a romantic relationship. He appears to prioritize his athletic pursuits over personal matters and spends much of his time on the field. It is possible that he maintains a private dating life, as he tends to keep a low profile and avoid media attention.

There is currently no confirmed information indicating that Bidstrup is involved in any brand endorsements or sponsorship agreements. However, various reports suggest that he likely earns substantial income from such sources, which is evident from his luxurious lifestyle as depicted on his social media accounts.

It has been reported that Mads Bidstrup is currently unmarried and not in a romantic relationship. (Credits: @mads_bidstrup Instagram)

Mads Bidstrup Cars and Tattoos

As of now, Mads Bidstrup hasn’t been seen behind the wheel in Denmark. Like many of his fellow footballers, he seems to have a liking for tattoos on his body

