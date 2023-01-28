Dominic Ballard 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Dominic Ballard is an England professional football player who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Southampton and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Dominic Ballard is a product of Southampton’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. The talented forward is yet to make his Premier League debut and works hard to reach a top level. He has represented England’s national football team at youth levels. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Dominic Ballard is a product of Southampton’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Dominic Ballard Facts And Wiki

Birth Place England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aries Net Worth NA Age 17 Birthday 1 April 2005 Nationality English Position Forward Senior Clubs Southampton Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Dominic Ballard’s Net Worth and Salary

Dominic is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €300k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £29,640 per year playing as a forward for Southampton. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Dominic Ballard Club Career

Dominic began footballing at Southampton’s academy in 2013. He played at every level and was a highly-rated youngster by every staff he has played with. He was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2022. He signed his first professional contract with Southampton in April 2022.

He made his professional debut for the club against Cambridge United in an EFL Cup match on 23 August 2022. He scored his first goal on his debut in his 15 mins of playtime and the match ended in a 3-0 victory. He primarily plays for the reserve team of the club.

Four goals in three days 🤩



Dominic Ballard 👏 pic.twitter.com/hwhUc6rS8e — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 25, 2021

Dominic Ballard International Career

Dominic has represented the youth levels of England’s national football team. He made his debut for the U17 team of England on 8 Feb 2022. He appeared in 3 matches at the level before playing for the u18 team. He made his U18 debut on 21 September 2022 and has scored 3 goals in his 3 appearances.

Dominic Ballard Family

Dominic was born on 1 April 2005 in England. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Dominic Ballard Girlfriend

Dominic Ballard is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Dominic Ballard is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Dominic Ballard Cars and Tattoos

Dominic Ballard has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

