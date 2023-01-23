Willy Boly 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Willy Boly is an Ivorian professional football player who plays as a defender for the English Premier League club Nottingham Forest and for the Ivorian national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Willy-Arnaud Zobo Boly popularly called Willy Boly joined the Premier League club Nottingham Forest in 2022 from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is known for his aerial ability, strength and his ability to play well with the ball on his feet. He is also a very consistent player and has a great ability to read the game.
He represents Ivory Coast’s football team at the national level. While we know his abilities on the field, let us get to know more about the player’s profile in this article.
Willy Boly Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Melun, France
|Father’s Name
|Nuno Espirito Santo
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Aquarius
|Net Worth
|£7.5m
|Age
|31
|Birthday
|3 February 1991
|Nationality
|French, Ivorian
|Position
|Centre-back
|Senior Clubs
|Auxerre B, Auxerre, Braga B, Braga B, Porto, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest
|Achievements
|1X PORTUGUESE CUP WINNER
1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|NA
Willy Boly Net Worth and Salary
Willy is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. As per the reports, The net worth of Willy Boly is estimated to be £7.5m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is estimated at £8.6m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a whopping salary of £2.4m per year playing for the Premier club Nottingham Forest.
Willy Boly Club Career
Willy began his professional career in France with FC Tours, where he made his debut in 2010. He played for FC Tours for two seasons, making a total of 48 appearances and scoring 2 goals.
In 2012, Boly joined FC Porto in Portugal on loan, where he played for two seasons. He made a total of 35 appearances and scored 1 goal for the club. He won several individual awards and team titles during his time at Porto, including the Primeira Liga, Taca de Portugal and the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira.
In 2014, Boly returned to France and joined FC Nantes on loan. He played for Nantes for one season, making a total of 27 appearances and scoring 2 goals. His performances at Nantes earned him a permanent transfer to the club in 2015. He played for Nantes for two seasons, making a total of 66 appearances and scoring 2 goals.
In 2017, Boly joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League. He played in all 46 games, scoring one goal and providing several assists. Since then, he established himself as one of the key players in the team. Then on 1 September 2022, he joined the Premier League club Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed transfer fee.
Willy Boly International Career
Boly represents the Ivorian national team. He made his debut for the national team in 2015 and has since played in several international tournaments. He was part of the Ivorian team that finished as runners-up in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations and also participated in the 2017 and 2019 editions of the tournament. He also represented the country in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia.
Willy Boly Family
Boly was born on 3 February 1991 in Melun, France. He rose to fame through his successful career, however, he has not shared much information about his early life or his parents, who are Ivorian and were born in France.
Willy Boly Girlfriend
The experienced defender prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Willy Boly Sponsors and Endorsements
Boly has not been seen posting any products on social media but he is known to be one of the top players in the team.
Willy Boly Cars and Tattoos
Boly is known to own some fancy and rich cars in which one of which is reported to be a black Rolls Royce. Unlike many footballers, The talented player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his body.
