Willy Boly 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Willy Boly is an Ivorian professional football player who plays as a defender for the English Premier League club Nottingham Forest and for the Ivorian national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Willy-Arnaud Zobo Boly popularly called Willy Boly joined the Premier League club Nottingham Forest in 2022 from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is known for his aerial ability, strength and his ability to play well with the ball on his feet. He is also a very consistent player and has a great ability to read the game.

He represents Ivory Coast’s football team at the national level. While we know his abilities on the field, let us get to know more about the player’s profile in this article.

Willy Boly joined the Premier League club Nottingham Forest in 2022 from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Willy Boly Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Melun, France Father’s Name Nuno Espirito Santo Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £7.5m Age 31 Birthday 3 February 1991 Nationality French, Ivorian Position Centre-back Senior Clubs Auxerre B, Auxerre, Braga B, Braga B, Porto, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest Achievements 1X PORTUGUESE CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Willy Boly Net Worth and Salary

Willy is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. As per the reports, The net worth of Willy Boly is estimated to be £7.5m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is estimated at £8.6m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a whopping salary of £2.4m per year playing for the Premier club Nottingham Forest.

Willy Boly Club Career

Willy began his professional career in France with FC Tours, where he made his debut in 2010. He played for FC Tours for two seasons, making a total of 48 appearances and scoring 2 goals.

In 2012, Boly joined FC Porto in Portugal on loan, where he played for two seasons. He made a total of 35 appearances and scored 1 goal for the club. He won several individual awards and team titles during his time at Porto, including the Primeira Liga, Taca de Portugal and the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira.

Willy Boly will undergo medical tests with Nottingham Forest in the next hours, later today. Agreement on the verge of being completed. 🚨🌳 #NFFC



Boly would become 19th signing for Forest this summer. Here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/sxP35vk1m5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

In 2014, Boly returned to France and joined FC Nantes on loan. He played for Nantes for one season, making a total of 27 appearances and scoring 2 goals. His performances at Nantes earned him a permanent transfer to the club in 2015. He played for Nantes for two seasons, making a total of 66 appearances and scoring 2 goals.

In 2017, Boly joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League. He played in all 46 games, scoring one goal and providing several assists. Since then, he established himself as one of the key players in the team. Then on 1 September 2022, he joined the Premier League club Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Willy Boly International Career

Boly represents the Ivorian national team. He made his debut for the national team in 2015 and has since played in several international tournaments. He was part of the Ivorian team that finished as runners-up in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations and also participated in the 2017 and 2019 editions of the tournament. He also represented the country in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia.

Willy Boly Family

Boly was born on 3 February 1991 in Melun, France. He rose to fame through his successful career, however, he has not shared much information about his early life or his parents, who are Ivorian and were born in France.

As per the reports, The net worth of Willy Boly is estimated to be £7.5m as of 2023. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Willy Boly Girlfriend

The experienced defender prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Boly has not been seen posting any products on social media but he is known to be one of the top players in the team.

Willy Boly Cars and Tattoos

Boly is known to own some fancy and rich cars in which one of which is reported to be a black Rolls Royce. Unlike many footballers, The talented player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his body.

