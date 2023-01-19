Luphumlo Kaka Sifumba 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Luphumlo Sifumba is a South African professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the South African club Cape Town City and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Luphumlo Kaka Sifumba famously called Luphumlo Sifumba is a product of Cape Town City’s academy and currently plays for the youth and senior teams of the club. The young talent was named one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 worldwide by The Guardian.

The young talent is yet to make his debut for the South African national football team. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Luphumlo Kaka Sifumba Facts And Wiki

Luphumlo Kaka Sifumba Net Worth and Salary

Sifumba is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €75k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth to get a high market value. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Luphumlo Sifumba Club Career

Sifumba played for the youth teams of Flamingo FC and left the team to join Delft Spurs at the age of ten. He went on for trials at Cape Town City and after successfully passing the trials, he joined the team at the age of 14. He became the youngest player to play in the Diski Rewired league with the reserve team.

He played for Coastal United in the DStv Compact Cup and scored a long-range goal in January 2022. He was named one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 by The Guardian in September 2022.

Luphumlo Sifumba International Career

Sifumba has not appeared for the national team yet. He is young and has time to play for the national football team. The young talent has been performing well in recent times, and it is certain that he will receive his call-up for the team soon.

Luphumlo Kaka Sifumba Family

Sifumba was born on 12 July 2005 in Uster, Switzerland. He lived in a house of seven with his mother, father, three sisters, and an elder brother. It took a great deal of effort on the part of his parents to make him reach the professional football level. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed, including their name.

Luphumlo Kaka Sifumba Marques’s Girlfriend

Luphumlo Kaka Sifumba is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

The Midfielder has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Luphumlo Kaka Sifumba Cars and Tattoos

Luphumlo Kaka Sifumba has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Philippi. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

