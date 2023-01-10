Beyatt Lekweiry 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Beyatt Lekweiry is a Mauritanian professional football player who plays as a midfielder for AS Douanes on loan and for the Mauritania national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

He is listed as one of the Top 60 footballers born in 2005 by the British newspaper The Guardian. He represents Mauritania’s team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Beyatt Lekweiry joined the Mauritanian professional club AS Douanes on loan from the Mauritanian club FC Nouadhibou in 2021. (Credits: @beyat_lekwery10 Instagram)

Beyatt Lekweiry Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Nouadhibou, Mauritania Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aries Net Worth NA Age 17 Birthday 11 April 2005 Nationality Mauritanian Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Nouadhibou, Douanes Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Beyatt Lekweiry’s Net Worth and Salary

Beyatt is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €50k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Beyatt Lekweiry Club Career

Beyatt began footballing at FC Nouadhibou when he was young. He stayed with the club’s youth academy and was promoted to the senior team of Nouadhibou in 2020. He was loaned out to the Mauritanian club Douanes in July 2021 for a season.

YOUNGEST PLAYERS AT #AFCON2021



1️⃣ Beyatt Lekweiry: Mauritania 🇲🇷- 16 years, 8 months, 3 weeks



2️⃣ Ibrahim Sessay (GK): Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 – 17 years, 2 months.



3️⃣ Abdul Fatawu Issahaku: Ghana 🇬🇭 – 17 years, 10 months



4️⃣ Hannibal Mejbri: Tunisia 🇹🇳 and 18 years, 11 months pic.twitter.com/LNNu3mMYVu — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 6, 2022

The media outlets of the country consider him to be one of the greatest footballing prospects born in the country. Many top clubs are currently behind him and they wish to sign him in the near future.

Beyatt Lekweiry International Career

Beyan represented the U20 team of the nation before appearing for the match with the senior team. He was an important player for the U20 team in the 2020 U20 Arab Cup. He played with the U20 team despite being just 15 years of age. He missed the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations due to injury.

He was included in the senior team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and made his debut and became the youngest debutant for the country at just 16 years old. He made his debut against Mali on 20 January 2022 as a substitute.

Beyatt Lekweiry was loaned out to the Mauritanian club Douanes in July 2021 for a season. (Credits: @beyat_lekwery10 Instagram)

Beyatt Lekweiry Family

Beyatt was born on 11 April 2005 in Nouadhibou, Mauritania. His parents struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.

Beyatt Lekweiry’s Girlfriend

Beyatt Lekweiry is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

Beyatt Lekweiry is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @beyat_lekwery10 Instagram)

The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Beyatt Lekweiry Cars and Tattoos

Beyatt Lekweiry has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Nouadhibou. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

