James Storer 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

James Storer is an Irish professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

James Storer is a product of the Wolverhampton Wanderers’ academy and currently plays for the U21 team of the club primarily. He is young and hopes to succeed with the senior team of the club.

He has represented the country’s youth team and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.

James Storer is a product of the Wolverhampton Wanderers’ academy and currently plays for the U21 team of the club primarily. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

James Storer Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Buxton, Republic Of Ireland Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth NA Age 18 Birthday 4 October 2004 Nationality Republic Of Ireland Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

James Storer’s Net Worth and Salary

James is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

James Storer Club Career

James began footballing at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ academy when he was young. He made his U18 debut in 2020 and went on to make 28 appearances for the team. He has received 3 yellow cards in the U18 levels. He signed his first professional contract with the club in October 2022 and hopes to succeed in the club.

Congratulations on your first professional contract, James Storer!



📝👏 — Wolves Academy (@WolvesAcademy) October 27, 2022

He was promoted to the U21 level of the Wolves ahead of the 2022/23 season. He has made 2 appearances for the U21 team of the club so far and has been showing real confidence in the goal. He made his debut for Wolves in July 2022 against Villareal B and the match ended in a 2-1 friendly defeat. He was named on the bench for the club-friendly matches against Cadiz and Empoli in December 2022.

James Storer International Career

He was included in the U19 squad for the matches against Iceland in the friendlies in June 2022. He made his debut for the U19 team in the match against Iceland’s U19 and played 63 minutes before getting substituted and the match ended in a 1-0 loss. He dreams of playing for the senior team of the nation.

England's future No 1? 🧤🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Just the quadruple save from Wolves youngster James Storer in an U18 match against Man Utd 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3qeFiJNE4z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2021

James Storer Family

James was born on 4 October 2004 in Buxton, Republic Of Ireland. His parent’s struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.

James Storer’s Girlfriend

James Storer is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

The Goalkeeper has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Wishing a very happy 18th birthday to James Storer!



🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/ASqdt5t0z1 — Wolves Academy (@WolvesAcademy) October 4, 2022

James Storer Cars and Tattoos

James Storer has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Europe. The young player might have some plans of adding some cool cars to his garage in the future. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

Read More:

FAQs about James Storer